Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Girls Clothing

      JordanHoodies & PulloversPants & TightsTops & T-ShirtsShortsSports BrasJackets & VestsTracksuitsBodysuitsJumpsuits & RompersSkirts & DressesSocks
      Kids 
      (1)
      Girls
      Gender 
      (0)
      Sale & Offers 
      (0)
      Shop by Price 
      (0)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Extended Sizes
      Color 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Cold Weather
      Brand 
      (0)
      Jordan
      Material 
      (0)
      Fleece
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Tech Fleece
      Sports & Activities 
      (0)
      Training & Gym
      Yoga
      Basketball
      Soccer
      Golf
      Tennis
      Dance
      Icon 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Dri-FIT
      Fit 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Neck Style 
      (0)
      Back Type 
      (0)
      Insulation Type 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (0)
      Lining 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Babies & Toddlers (0-3 yrs)
      Little Kids (3-7 yrs)
      Big Kids (7-15 yrs)
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Big Kids' (Girls') Jacket
      Nike Sportswear
      Big Kids' (Girls') Jacket
      $140
      Nike Club Fleece
      Nike Club Fleece Big Kids' Joggers
      Best Seller
      Nike Club Fleece
      Big Kids' Joggers
      $50
      Nike Club Fleece Set
      Nike Club Fleece Set Little Kids 2-Piece Set
      Nike Club Fleece Set
      Little Kids 2-Piece Set
      $60
      Nike Club Fleece Set
      Nike Club Fleece Set Toddler 2-Piece Set
      Just In
      Nike Club Fleece Set
      Toddler 2-Piece Set
      $60
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Big Kids' Holiday Joggers
      Coming Soon
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Big Kids' Holiday Joggers
      $55
      Kids Styles In Extended Sizes
      Kids Styles In Extended Sizes
      Nike ACG "Wolf Tree"
      Nike ACG "Wolf Tree" Big Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
      Member Product
      Nike ACG "Wolf Tree"
      Big Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
      $105
      Nike ACG "Wolf Tree"
      Nike ACG "Wolf Tree" Big Kids' Pants
      Member Product
      Nike ACG "Wolf Tree"
      Big Kids' Pants
      $90
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Pullover
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Pullover Little Kids Hoodie
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Pullover
      Little Kids Hoodie
      $42
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Joggers
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Joggers Little Kids Pants
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Joggers
      Little Kids Pants
      $42
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Big Kids' Full-Zip Winterized Hoodie
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Big Kids' Full-Zip Winterized Hoodie
      $60
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Big Kids' Winterized Pants
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Big Kids' Winterized Pants
      $55
      Nike Snow Day Fleece Crew Set
      Nike Snow Day Fleece Crew Set Toddler 2-Piece Set
      Just In
      Nike Snow Day Fleece Crew Set
      Toddler 2-Piece Set
      $52
      Nike "Ready, Set" 2-Piece Crew Set
      Nike "Ready, Set" 2-Piece Crew Set Toddler 2-Piece Set
      Nike "Ready, Set" 2-Piece Crew Set
      Toddler 2-Piece Set
      $55
      Nike "Ready, Set" Snap Jacket Set
      Nike "Ready, Set" Snap Jacket Set Toddler 2-Piece Set
      Nike "Ready, Set" Snap Jacket Set
      Toddler 2-Piece Set
      $65
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Big Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
      Nike Sportswear
      Big Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
      $45
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Big Kids' (Girls') Overalls
      Nike Sportswear
      Big Kids' (Girls') Overalls
      $60
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Big Kids' (Girls') Oversized Sweatshirt
      Best Seller
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Big Kids' (Girls') Oversized Sweatshirt
      $40
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Big Kids' Tracksuit
      Nike Sportswear
      Big Kids' Tracksuit
      $58
      Nike Sportswear Favorites
      Nike Sportswear Favorites Big Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Favorites
      Big Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
      $30
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Full-Zip Set
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Full-Zip Set Little Kids 2-Piece Hoodie Set
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Full-Zip Set
      Little Kids 2-Piece Hoodie Set
      $100
      Nike Everyday Cushioned
      Nike Everyday Cushioned Training Ankle Socks (6 Pairs)
      Nike Everyday Cushioned
      Training Ankle Socks (6 Pairs)
      $24
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Big Kids' (Girls') Loose Pants
      Best Seller
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Big Kids' (Girls') Loose Pants
      $50
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Big Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Big Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      $60
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Big Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      Best Seller
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Big Kids' Pullover Hoodie
      $45
      Related Categories