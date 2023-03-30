Skip to main content
      Nike Dri-FIT Elite
      Nike Dri-FIT Elite Little Kids' Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Elite
      Little Kids' Shorts
      $30
      Nike "Let's Be Real" French Terry Shorts
      Nike "Let's Be Real" French Terry Shorts Little Kids' Shorts
      Nike "Let's Be Real" French Terry Shorts
      Little Kids' Shorts
      $32
      Nike I.A.I.R. Fleece Shorts
      Nike I.A.I.R. Fleece Shorts Little Kids' Shorts
      Nike I.A.I.R. Fleece Shorts
      Little Kids' Shorts
      $52
      Nike Dri-FIT Multi+
      Nike Dri-FIT Multi+ Big Kids' (Boys') Printed Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Multi+
      Big Kids' (Boys') Printed Training Shorts
      $35
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Big Kids’ Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Big Kids’ Shorts
      $30
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Big Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts
      Nike Sportswear
      Big Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts
      $35
      Jordan Jumpman Essentials Printed Shorts
      Jordan Jumpman Essentials Printed Shorts Little Kids' Shorts
      Jordan Jumpman Essentials Printed Shorts
      Little Kids' Shorts
      $40
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Big Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Big Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
      Nike Poly+
      Nike Poly+ Big Kids' (Boys') Shorts
      Nike Poly+
      Big Kids' (Boys') Shorts
      Nike Trophy
      Nike Trophy Big Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
      Nike Trophy
      Big Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Multi+
      Nike Dri-FIT Multi+ Big Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Multi+
      Big Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
      $25
      Jordan Training Shorts
      Jordan Training Shorts Big Kids' Shorts
      Jordan Training Shorts
      Big Kids' Shorts
      $45
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy Big Kids' Soccer Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy
      Big Kids' Soccer Shorts
      $32
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Big Kids' Woven Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air
      Big Kids' Woven Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23 Kids' Soccer Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Academy23
      Kids' Soccer Shorts
      $20
      CR7
      CR7 Big Kids' Soccer Shorts
      CR7
      Big Kids' Soccer Shorts
      $35
      Nike Pro Heist
      Nike Pro Heist Big Kids' (Boys') Baseball Slider Shorts
      Nike Pro Heist
      Big Kids' (Boys') Baseball Slider Shorts
      Nike
      Nike Big Kids’ (Boys') Training Shorts
      Nike
      Big Kids’ (Boys') Training Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Elite
      Nike Dri-FIT Elite Big Kids' Printed Basketball Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Elite
      Big Kids' Printed Basketball Shorts
      $35
      Nike
      Nike Big Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
      Nike
      Big Kids' (Boys') Training Shorts
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Big Kids' (Boys') Shorts
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Big Kids' (Boys') Shorts
      $25
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Nike Sportswear Club Big Kids' Biosphere Shorts
      Nike Sportswear Club
      Big Kids' Biosphere Shorts
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Big Kids' (Boys') Shorts
      Nike Sportswear
      Big Kids' (Boys') Shorts
      $35
      Nike Academy
      Nike Academy Big Kids' Knit Soccer Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Academy
      Big Kids' Knit Soccer Shorts