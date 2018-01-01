LEBRON JAMESBefore he was an NBA champion, LeBron was just a kid from Akron. His
legendary work ethic led him to greatness. And today, he is unbreakable—
in body, mind and spirit—stopping at nothing to be the best.
FOR THE UNBREAKABLE:LEBRON 15If I believed the hype,I wouldn't be chasing the greatest.If they hadn't tried to reduce me to ashes,I wouldn't know that I can rise from them.If they hadn't doubted my hometown pride,I wouldn't have been so driven to fulfill my promise.If they never tried to break me,I wouldn't know that I'm unbreakable.
"IF THEY HADN'T TRIED TO TEAR ME DOWN, I
WOULDN'T KNOW THAT I AM UNBREAKABLE."
