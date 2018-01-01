KYRIE IRVING

KYRIE IRVINGThe ultimate creator on the court, Kyrie has earned the respect of the league with move
after breathtaking move. It doesn’t matter how many defenders are in his way:
if there’s a way to create space and make the play, Kyrie finds it.
FIND YOUR GROOVE:
KYRIE 4A smothering defense can wreak havoc on your game,
causing the court to feel congested.
All you want is what Kyrie wants — space to crossover,
to cut, to spin, to step back — space to get a bucket.
All you need is what Kyrie has — the cut-sharpening,
defender-shaking decoupled outsole of the Kyrie 4.
