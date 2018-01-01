 RETURN HOME SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
KOBE BRYANT

SHOP KOBE COLLECTION
SU18_BBALL_CDP_DT_KOBE-AD_04XX_P1.jpg

LIGHTWEIGHT AGILITY,
LEGENDARY ATTACK. Kobe’s latest shoe honors his Mamba Mentality, which lives on
through players who are committed to pushing their limits.

SHOP LATEST KOBE
SU18_BBALL_CDP_DT_KOBE-AD_04XX_P2A.jpg
SU18_BBALL_CDP_DT_KOBE-AD_04XX_P2B.jpg
SU18_BBALL_CDP_DT_KOBE-AD_04XX_P2C.jpg
P2_D.jpg

KOBE A.D.

SHOP LATEST KOBE
P3-Mamba-Mentality-Kobe-Bryant-Quote_CDP-des.png

"MAMBA MENTALITY IS A CONSTANT QUEST TO FIND ANSWERS.
IT'S THAT INFINITE CURIOSITY TO WANT TO BE BETTER, TO FIGURE
THINGS OUT…YOU'RE NOT WORRIED ABOUT THE END RESULT." KOBE BRYANT

SU18_BBALL_CDP_DT_KOBE-AD_04XX_P4.jpg

LIGHTWEIGHT SUPPORT Multi-layer mesh offers a lightweight, ultra-thin
feel that’s strong and supportive.

SU18_BBALL_CDP_DT_KOBE-AD_04XX_P5.jpg

RESPONSIVE CUSHIONING Lunarlon foam combines with Nike Zoom Air
to deliver soft, responsive cushioning that
keeps you comfortable on the court.

SU18_BBALL_CDP_DT_KOBE-AD_04XX_P6.jpg

EXCELLENT TRACTION Engineered tread provides ultimate traction
to help you cut and move swiftly.

08_14_CDP_MambaMentality_P5.jpg

BEHIND THE DESIGN LIFE AFTER BASKETBALL "Kobe Bryant marked his retirement from basketball in 2016 with the Kobe
A.D., signifying a year of growth and transformation for the 18-time
All-Star. This year, he follows it up with a refreshed design dedicated to
his ascendance post-basketball. We caught up with Senior Product Line
Manager Tony Grosso and Senior Innovation Designer Ross Klein to get
a glimpse behind the Kobe A.D. design process."

HIDDEN SUPPORT Kobe's shoes have always emphasized performance. To bring exceptional
support to the Kobe A.D., he was inspired by theme park animatronics,
pushing to have performance features found subtly beneath the surface.
“Originally we had Dynamic Flywire on top, so it looked really skeletal,”
explains Grosso. “But Kobe was focused on having a hidden element of
support. So we used Flywire for strength and added a synthetic top layer.”

FOREFOOT MOVEMENT As a player, Kobe relied on a series of quick cuts, lateral movements and
countermoves to catch defenders off-guard. The Kobe A.D. is
meticulously designed to match the rapid acceleration he used to break
down the game. “In the forefoot, there are micro-grooves that go all the
way through,” says Grosso. “They allow your feet to splay, so the shoe can
actually keep up with the movements of your foot.”

SU18_BBALL_CDP_DT_KOBE-AD_04XX_P8.jpg

KOBE A.D.

SHOP LATEST KOBE
SP18_BBALL_DT_ATHLETE-TOUTS_KOBE.jpg

