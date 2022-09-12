Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Sustainable Materials

      Nike Brasilia 9.5

      Training Duffel Bag (Large, 95L)

      $52

      The Nike Brasilia Duffel Bag keeps all your training gear—and more—at hand. A side compartment stores shoes separately, while inner and outer pockets help you stay organized. Use it for a trip to the gym or away for the weekend. We've got you covered. This product is made with at least 65% recycled polyester fibers.

      • Shown: Black/Black/White
      • Style: DO9193-010

      Free Shipping & Returns

      Free standard shipping and free 60-day returns for Nike Members. Learn more. Return policy exclusions apply.

      Pick-up available at select Nike Stores.

      How This Was Made

      • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
      • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester reduces carbon emissions by up to 30% compared to virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfills and waterways.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (9)

      4.8 Stars

      • Duffel bag

        AJ90 - Sep 12, 2022

        Husband loves it and is using it for work trips. It’s really roomy inside

      • This thing is hugr

        TBaco - Jun 16, 2022

        I ordered this online for pick up in store. I was shocked at how big this bag is- we fit a pillow in the bottom compartment, clothing, sheets, towel etc in the main compartment and toiletries in the front compartment. It holds everything!

      • Perfect

        Abby - May 29, 2022

        [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Very big on inside perfect for traveling just what I needed

        Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a sweepstakes/giveaway.
        #teamnike