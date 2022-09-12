The Nike Brasilia Duffel Bag keeps all your training gear—and more—at hand. A side compartment stores shoes separately, while inner and outer pockets help you stay organized. Use it for a trip to the gym or away for the weekend. We've got you covered. This product is made with at least 65% recycled polyester fibers.
4.8 Stars
AJ90 - Sep 12, 2022
Husband loves it and is using it for work trips. It’s really roomy inside
TBaco - Jun 16, 2022
I ordered this online for pick up in store. I was shocked at how big this bag is- we fit a pillow in the bottom compartment, clothing, sheets, towel etc in the main compartment and toiletries in the front compartment. It holds everything!
Abby - May 29, 2022
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Very big on inside perfect for traveling just what I needed