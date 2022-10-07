Find the Right Cleats for You

From the surface you play on, to the way you play, explore this guide and find the perfect cleats for your game.

Find the Right Cleats for You

From the surface you play on, to the way you play, explore this guide and
find the perfect cleats for your game.

Soccer Shoe Guide

Choose Your Surface

Different surfaces can affect traction and control, so it’s important to find the right sole plate for the type of field, or court, you play on. That’s why we’ve created different sole plates designed to react to the specific demands of different types of pitches, helping you to always play at your best.

Choose Your Surface

Different surfaces can affect traction and control, so it’s important to
find the right sole plate for the type of field, or court, you play on. That’s
why we’ve created different sole plates designed to react to the specific
demands of different types of pitches, helping you to always play at
your best.

How Do You Play?

Every player has their style—and our cleats are engineered to zero-in on certain aspects of your game.

How Do You Play?

Every player has their style—and our cleats are engineered to zero-in on
certain aspects of your game.

Choose Your Level

From those on the field every day without fail, to those just getting started, it’s important that your cleats are able to help you perform. Find the right cleats for you; whether it’s where you are now, or where you dream of being.

Soccer Shoe Guide

Mercurial

Pace, acceleration and power. Unleash your speed with Mercurial,
the cleat of choice for players who thrive in the spotlight.

Shop
Soccer Shoe Guide

Phantom

From the streets to the field, Phantoms were made for the players
who are anything but predictable, relying on creativity, instinct
and foot skills.

Shop
Soccer Shoe Guide

Tiempo

For a touch you can depend on, look no further than Tiempo.
Its classic leather build makes it perfect for players who command
the match with class.

Shop

Choose Your Level

From those on the field every day without fail, to those just getting
started, it’s important that your cleats are able to help you perform.
Find the right cleats for you; whether it’s where you are now, or where
you dream of being.

Shop Better as a Member

Nike Experts in the Nike App are here to help you find all the right gear for your game.

Join Us
Soccer Shoe Guide

Shopping as It Should Be

Free standard shipping and receiptless returns for Members.

Soccer Shoe Guide

60-Day Wear Tests

Put your new gear to the test and get 60 days to return it. Some exceptions apply.

Soccer Shoe Guide

Buy Online, Pick Up in Store

Place your Nike.com order and select “Pick up in store” at checkout.

Soccer Shoe Guide

Nike Experts

Nike Experts in the Nike App are here to help you find the right running shoe.