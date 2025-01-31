  1. Soccer
    2. /
  2. Shoes

Firm Ground Soccer Shoes

Firm GroundArtificial GrassTurfMulti GroundIndoor CourtNike By You
Gender 
(0)
Men
Women
Kids 
(0)
Kids Age 
(0)
Sale & Offers 
(0)
Color 
(0)
Shop by Price 
(0)
Athletes 
(0)
Collections 
(0)
Shoe Height 
(0)
Surface 
(1)
Firm Ground
Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Elite LUXE
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Elite LUXE
FG Low-Top Soccer Cleats
$265
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite
FG High-Top Soccer Cleats
$285
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite
undefined undefined
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite
FG Low-Top Soccer Cleats
$260
Nike Phantom Luna 2 Elite
undefined undefined
Nike Phantom Luna 2 Elite
FG High-Top Soccer Cleats
$285
Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Elite
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Soccer Cleats
$240
Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite
undefined undefined
Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite
FG Low-Top Soccer Cleats
$260
Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite "Erling Haaland"
undefined undefined
Nike Phantom GX 2 Elite "Erling Haaland"
FG Low-Top Soccer Cleats
$260
Nike Phantom GX 2 Academy "Erling Haaland"
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Phantom GX 2 Academy "Erling Haaland"
MG Low-Top Soccer Cleats
$90
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Pro
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Pro
FG High-Top Soccer Cleats
$150
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro
FG Low-Top Soccer Cleats
$160
Nike Phantom Luna 2 Pro
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Phantom Luna 2 Pro
FG High-Top Soccer Cleats
$170
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
Little/Big Kids' MG High-Top Soccer Cleats
$75
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro
Little/Big Kids' FG Low-Top Soccer Cleats
$140
Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Pro
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Pro
Firm-Ground Low-Top Soccer Cleats
$150
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy
Little/Big Kids' MG Low-Top Soccer Cleats
$65
Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 10 Club
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 10 Club
Little Kids' Multi-Ground Low Top Soccer Cleats
$35
Nike Phantom GX 2 Pro
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Phantom GX 2 Pro
FG Low-Top Soccer Cleats
$160
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
MG High-Top Soccer Cleats
$100
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy
MG Low-Top Soccer Cleats
$90
Nike Phantom Luna 2 Academy
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Phantom Luna 2 Academy
MG High-Top Soccer Cleats
$95
Nike Phantom GX 2 Academy
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Phantom GX 2 Academy
MG Low-Top Soccer Cleats
Nike Phantom GX 2 Academy EasyOn
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Phantom GX 2 Academy EasyOn
MG Low-Top Soccer Cleats
Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Academy
undefined undefined
Just In
Nike Tiempo Legend 10 Academy
Multi-Ground Low-Top Soccer Cleats
$85
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Club
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Club
MG High-Top Soccer Cleats
$75