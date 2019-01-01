How To Run On the Beach

Running Course

You’re on vacation at the beach. Or maybe you’re lucky enough to live nearby (I’m not jealous, you’re jealous!). There’s a stretch of sand calling your name. So you lace up, roll down to the water, and discover that OMG running on sand is super hard.

“People have this notion that running on the beach is a great idea—until they do it,” says Nike Running Global Head Coach Chris Bennett. “And it can be great, but there are a few realities you should think about first.” Maximize beach time and enjoy the run with these tips.