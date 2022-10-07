3 Benefits of Forefoot Running

Running is one of the highest impact forms of cardio you can do. There’s a point during your stride when neither foot is in contact with the ground. When you land, the joints in your lead foot and leg have to absorb all the impact of your body weight — which can be stressful for your joints.

“Rearfoot running has the most impact on the joints of the leg as the heel is a hard bone to land on and your foot is always reaching toward the ground to catch you,” says Karena Wu, D.P.T., board-certified clinical specialist in orthopedic physical therapy and owner of ActiveCare Physical Therapy in New York City.

Forefoot running may offer a softer landing. “When you land on the forefoot, the muscles of the foot and calf can absorb these forces, which is less jarring for the joints,” says Wu.