It doesn't matter what you play.

Nobody wins alone.

Whether it's as a team, with a community, or anyone who celebrates

our victory as their own - progress comes if we get there together.

Through decades of game changing dedication from LGBTQIA+ athletes,

those who work to make sport a more inclusive space for all, and the

expression of icons like designer Gilbert Baker, the playing field

becomes more level everyday.

But as far as we've come, the game won't be equal until we all win.

BETRUE UNTIL WE ALL WIN