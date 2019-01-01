It doesn't matter what you play.
Nobody wins alone.

Whether it's as a team, with a community, or anyone who celebrates
our victory as their own - progress comes if we get there together.

Through decades of game changing dedication from LGBTQIA+ athletes,
those who work to make sport a more inclusive space for all, and the
expression of icons like designer Gilbert Baker, the playing field
becomes more level everyday.

But as far as we've come, the game won't be equal until we all win.

BETRUE UNTIL WE ALL WIN

For me to be able to support another athlete—
whether they have a physical disability or they
identify as being LGBTQIA—I think it's important to
use sport as a way to fiercely take up space in a
world that hasn't always made room for people like
me or people that are different.

Scout Basset

“

I'm more comfortable being who I really am
than what other people would want me to be
or who I might be afraid to be.

Elissa Steamer

Supporting the LGBTQIA+ Community

This year, Nike is proud to celebrate Pride month by supporting more than 20 organizations advancing the LGBTQIA+ community through grants administered by the Charities Aid Foundation of America.

