Nike Zoom Air Freak 1
One of One
Take over the game with Giannis Antetokounmpo's debut signature shoe – the Nike Air Zoom Freak 1. It complements his unstoppable athleticism with lockdown forefoot support, enhanced traction and impact-protecting Zoom Air cushioning. The perfect blend for Giannis’ relentless, up-tempo style of play.
Behind the Design
For Giannis' first-ever signature sneaker, we designed a versatile basketball shoe that uniquely honors him and his family.
Family Inspired Traction
In honor of Giannis' late father Charles, the multidirectional traction pattern features three large roses. "The roses are a tribute to my dad because he loved them, " Giannis says. "With every step I take, he's always going to be there helping me."
Brotherly Love
Like the four Antetokounmpo brothers, the forefoot lacing bands work together to form a strong support system. "The straps represent my four brothers, who mean the world to me," Giannis says. "Since day one, they've always kept my feet on the ground and keep me humble."
Stacked Cushioning
Double-stacked Zoom Air units under the heel act like a responsive cushion, perfect for landing after above-the-rim plays. "With the way I play, a lot of jumps and quick cuts, it was really important to have the double stacked air bags," Giannis says.