Get Cozy
Paul George's versatility speaks to his comfort on both ends of the court. Enter the PG 3, designed to cozily support his two-way game.
Complete Comfort
A half-bootie construction creates a snug, secure fit. The padded collar finished with smooth, durable ripstop material hugs the ankle without sacrificing quality.
Moon-Inspired Traction
An outsole pattern provides excellent multidirectional traction with a distinct aesthetic that’s inspired by craters on the Moon.
Responsive Cushioning
Zoom Air unit offers a springy, responsive feel that provides a little extra oomph on the court.
Behind the Design
PG 3
Nike footwear designer Tony Hardman continued the evolution of Paul George's signature line with the PG 3. It features softer more responsive cushioning, a flexible padded ankle collar and an outsole pattern inspired by Moon craters that helps to provide excellent multidirectional traction.