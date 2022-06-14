Must-Have Yoga Equipment for Beginners

If you’re just getting started with your yoga practice, you might not know what to expect, but you have a lot to look forward to. You’ll be joining a tradition that dates back 5,000 years and provides numerous physical and mental health benefits. As you learn the yoga poses, you can enjoy improved strength and flexibility, better sleep, lower stress levels and a healthier heart. All of that will make you a better athlete.



Before you step into the yoga studio for a yoga class, you’ll need some basic yoga equipment. And you may want to purchase some specific yoga clothing and an optional yoga accessory or two to support you as you learn how to move through a yoga flow. Here’s the yoga equipment you might need to get the most out of your practice.