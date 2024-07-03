Behind the Scenes: The Creation of Nike Women’s Elite Track and Field Kits

The 2024 sport collection is the most data-driven track and field kit Nike has ever crafted. The kit utilizes Nike NXT computational design and sports research, allowing for pixel-by-pixel and stitch-by-stitch level precision in the garments’ design and construction. Nike’s team studied athletes’ bodies in the sports research lab with 4D motion-captured data, looking at athletes in motion, zones of heat, sweat zones and more to map the breathability and stretch necessary for the ideal fit and range of motion.

The uniforms feature Dri-FIT ADV, innovative technologies that help create a high-performance microfiber and polyester sweat-wicking fabric. The goal is to keep athletes dry and comfortable as they compete.

Once Nike’s design team gathered the data, it sought to create a series of silhouettes to serve athletes across a range of events, considering different body types and size requirements as well as specialized uniforms tailored to the needs of all genders.

For the women’s track and field uniforms, the design team restructured built-in bras to allow female athletes to wear separate Swoosh bras under their uniforms. The result is a combination of pieces that work together. The pieces for men offer variety, with silhouettes based on body definition and specifications for each event.

Given how dynamic and diverse the sport of track and field is, innovation is critical. For example, Nike introduced new thrower tops that have a more relaxed fit to the body in a lighter material than the previous kit. The women’s version of the thrower top also features cutouts through the back shoulders for increased mobility and range of motion. The designers also prioritized versatility, adding a new women’s unitard to the line with a short bottom. They also designed the existing leotard option to be worn with shorts over the top if that’s how an athlete styles it.

“We’re accounting for genders and body types of all shapes and sizes and abilities,” Janett Nichol, Nike VP of Apparel Innovation, said. “In track and field, for example, the marathoner, the long jumper and the shot putter clearly need their apparel to perform differently. Data truly affects how we design in new and different ways. And in addition to using insights to innovate for performance, we also used athlete feedback for our kits’ aesthetics.”

The color direction for our competition kits in Paris is called Metaprism. It amplifies traditional federation shades by creating vibrations through color, using light and movement. Every kit uses a country’s national colors but pushes the color palette in a new direction while still channeling the federation’s traditional look and feel.

The uniforms for the preliminary and semifinal events primarily feature solid-colored tops, but the kits for the finals feature an all-over print—the first time Nike has created a special design for the finals. Thanks to the data visualization of the computational design team, the brand developed a unique concept known as "emotion of motion.”

In a groundbreaking move, the team converted Nike Sports Research Lab motion capture of a distance runner into an ever-evolving, color-coded particle field. These visualizations were translated directly into the “emotion of motion” graphic. Although the spectrum of track and field events is exceptionally broad, motion is the unifier, and these kits were created to celebrate athletic achievement at its highest order.

The result is nearly 50 styles and more than a dozen competition styles from which athletes can choose.