Nike Trail Announces Wildhorse 10 and Kiger 10

The Nike Kiger 10 will include a grippy, rugged outsole featuring enhancement in high-wear areas. For more support and cushioning, it includes a rock shield in the forefoot and responsive Cushlon 3.0 foam in the midsole. “If you want a fast, low-profile shoe that’s going to be able to handle any type of terrain, up to a 50K or so, this is the shoe for you,” says Nike Trail athlete Bailey Kowalczyk, Nike’s muse for the Kiger. “It feels fast, precise, and stable on everything from flats to steep, technical terrain.”





Meanwhile, the Nike ReactX Wildhorse 10 was designed to withstand the steepest challenges on the trail. The new and improved version boasts an All-Terrain Compound outsole with a rock shield and improved toe protection. Despite a 3-millimeter taller stack height than the previous version and enhanced features, the shoe weighs 35 grams less than its predecessor, thanks to the replacement of Nike React foam with Nike ReactX foam, which is lighter and more responsive. “No matter the terrain or the weather, the Wildhorse performs, holds up and goes the distance. I’ll be running my next 200-mile race in the Wildhorse,” raves Sally McRae, ultrarunner and Nike’s muse for this shoe.