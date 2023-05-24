Athleisure has become the de facto way to dress when working from home or running errands on the weekends. Consider leggings a go-to staple for any outfit.

To style, choose either a sporty jacket or an oversized sweater from your wardrobe to pair with your favorite Nike leggings. When it comes to shoes, a cool pair of sneakers are comfortable and complement just about any outfit featuring leggings.

(Related: The Best Nike Workout Leggings for Women)

Don’t be afraid to incorporate some color or texture into these outfits with leggings. Think: A statement coat or a pair of colorful shoes that can be styled with other pants as well, like a light wash pair of jeans, or even a comfy tank dress.

Ahead, find six outfit ideas for how to style leggings for a day out, whether that means hitting up a weekend yoga class or having a relaxed coffee catch-up with pals.