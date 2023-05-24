How to Style Leggings for a Day Out

Styling Tips

Check out these six outfit ideas featuring the most versatile comfy pants, with style at the top of mind.

Last updated: June 9, 2023
4 min read
How to Style Leggings for a Day Out

Athleisure has become the de facto way to dress when working from home or running errands on the weekends. Consider leggings a go-to staple for any outfit.

To style, choose either a sporty jacket or an oversized sweater from your wardrobe to pair with your favorite Nike leggings. When it comes to shoes, a cool pair of sneakers are comfortable and complement just about any outfit featuring leggings.

(Related: The Best Nike Workout Leggings for Women)

Don’t be afraid to incorporate some color or texture into these outfits with leggings. Think: A statement coat or a pair of colorful shoes that can be styled with other pants as well, like a light wash pair of jeans, or even a comfy tank dress.

Ahead, find six outfit ideas for how to style leggings for a day out, whether that means hitting up a weekend yoga class or having a relaxed coffee catch-up with pals.

6 Ways to Style Leggings For a Day Out

  1. 1.Back to Basics

    How to Style Leggings for a Day Out

    When deciding how to style black leggings, it can seem like the options are endless. When in doubt, keep it simple and build a neutral outfit around the staple pants.

    A coordinated black polo, a classic bomber jacket, and a pair of sleek Air Max sneakers are all options that feel put together, yet easy. When you’re running errands or grabbing a coffee with a friend, a laid-back outfit that features soft, high-waist leggings is the way to go.

  2. 2.Pop of Red

    How to Style Leggings for a Day Out

    Some days, you want your outfit with leggings to be bold. When that’s the case, swap out your standard black leggings for an eye-catching color like red.

    A coordinated tee with red details ties together the look, while a classic pair of white sneakers — like Air Force 1s — keep the ensemble from going over the top. Nike’s Futura tote — designed to be an insulated lunch bag — actually doubles as a smart carryall, for snacks and everyday staples.

  3. 3.“Out There” Outerwear

    How to Style Leggings for a Day Out

    If you usually stick with classic black leggings, consider an outfit that incorporates a pair of the Nike Zenvy leggings — a comfortable staple for a casual weekend brunch or a weeknight dinner out. The easiest way to instantly dress up a simple outfit is with a statement-making coat. In this case, the Nike furry Swoosh jacket is an instant outfit-maker. The best shoes to wear with leggings and bold coat are a colorful pair of sneakers for a final punchy touch.

  4. 4.Artful Combinations

    How to Style Leggings for a Day Out

    When deciding what to wear with leggings on your weekends off, try mixing cool printed pieces with pops of color. Start with the neutrals — a ribbed tank and pair of gray leggings. Then, add an abstract jacket and colorful Vapormax shoes for a creative twist to the outfit. After all, your outfit is a work of art and a way to spark a little creativity in your wardrobe.

  5. 5.New Neutrals

    How to Style Leggings for a Day Out

    What do you pair with leggings on days when you want to keep things minimal? Try a pair of leggings in a soft sage green, and style your look with tan and white staples like a baseball cap, oversized crewneck sweatshirt or sweater, and crossbody bag.

  6. 6.Post-Workout

    How to Style Leggings for a Day Out

    If you’re deciding what to wear with leggings on a day when you’ll be heading straight from a workout class to run errands or enjoy a casual hangout, prioritize functionality. But, that doesn’t have to mean skipping out on style. Try sneakers and a coordinated windbreaker in a fun color combo. You’ll stand out — even in a dark workout studio.

Words by Aemilia Madden

Originally published: May 24, 2023

Related Stories

  • What to Wear With Sweatpants

    Styling Tips

    How to Style Nike Sweatpants

  • What to Wear in 60-Degree Weather: 7 Nike Outfit Essentials

    Styling Tips

    So, It’s 60 Degrees Outside — Here’s What to Wear

  • The Best Cold-Weather Golf Gear by Nike

    Buying Guide

    These Nike Essentials Won’t Let Cold Weather Stop Your Golf Game

  • Shop These Monochrome Outfit Ideas by Nike

    Styling Tips

    Shop These Nike Monochrome Outfit Ideas

  • What to Wear in 50-Degree Weather: 7 Nike Outfit Essentials

    Styling Tips

    What to Wear in 50-Degree Weather: 7 Nike Outfit Essentials