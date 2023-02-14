The Best Cold-Weather Golf Gear by Nike

Whether you’re taking frosty first swings of the season or playing chilly last rounds in fall, weather doesn’t need to be the culprit behind canceling a golf game. And with the right Nike gear, it won’t.

Shirts with Nike fleece and pants with Nike Therma-FIT technology (as well as hats and specialized gloves) will keep your body warm and your mind on the game.

Use this guide to find the best cold-weather golf gear from Nike.

(Related: The Top 10 Nike Golf Essentials for Beginners)