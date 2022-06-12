How to Clean Suede Shoes

Before you begin, use a shoe tree or stuff your shoes with crumpled newspapers to retain their shape while you clean.

Tip: Avoid cleaning suede shoes when they’re wet. It’s best to allow mud or other moisture to dry before brushing, otherwise a stain may inadvertently be caused. Keep in mind, throwing your shoes in the dryer can damage them — make sure you’re drying your shoes properly. We recommend stuffing them with newspaper or airing them out in front of a fan.