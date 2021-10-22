How to Clean Your Shoes in 6 Easy Steps

It’s tough to keep shoes pristine without regularly cleaning them. The minute those new sneakers come out of the box, you’ll want to wear them outside — where they’ll pick up dirt, mud, scuffs and stains.

To ensure peak performance of a pair of sneakers over time, it’s important to give them proper care and maintenance, including cleaning. Before getting started, place the shoes in a shoe tree or fill them with crumpled newspapers to help retain their shape during cleaning. Then, get to work.

These tips will help keep any sneakers – including lifestyle, basketball and running shoes — fresh and clean in just a few easy steps.