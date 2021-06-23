Courtside in Gajnice, Croatia

On an overcast evening in the working-class suburb of Gajnice, Croatia, a small crowd loiters along the baseline of a basketball court. Soft, yellow light illuminates the silhouettes, their shadows looming against the imposing housing blocks that flank the court. White taxis come and go, and through the chain-link fence commuter trains roll by, the clash of wheel hitting track a rhythmic soundtrack that punctuates the atmosphere.



This is Gajnice’s renowned Taxi Court. The pride of the neighborhood, the center of its urban heat map. Where people stop to talk, hang and, more than anything, play ball. Under the night sky, a light rain begins to fall, darkening the speckled asphalt, but no one is in a rush. Old jokes are exchanged. Trash is talked. There’s catching up to do. Many of the players have arrived on foot from their nearby apartments, or have stopped on the drive home in work clothes, changing in their cars.



“Alright, let’s get to it,” a deep voice booms in Croatian.