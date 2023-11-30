Celebrating Every Girl’s Body

Create a culture where girls are discouraged to talk about appearances and diets. This includes their own bodies, as well as their teammates and opponents, and seemingly ‘positive’ comments such as: “You look good! Have you lost weight?”. We call this creating ‘Body Talk Free Zones’. Instead of talking about how a body looks, encourage girls to focus on what their bodies can do and experience in sport. Apply this principle at home, practice, and games. If you lead by example, you can ensure this standard is upheld by everyone in her surroundings.

Remember, every girl, regardless of her body type, is an athlete when she steps onto that field, court, or track. To give every girl the best chance of achieving her dreams, it’s time to shift the standards and redefine victory.

Body Confident Sport is a program developed by Nike and Dove to help girls build body confidence and make sports a place where girls feel like they belong. The content has been designed in partnership with the Tucker Center for Research on Girls & Women in Sport and the Centre for Appearance Research.

For a full overview of the resources, please visit:

www.bodyconfidentsport.com