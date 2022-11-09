The Best Nike Winter Coats for Women

If you live in (or are traveling to) a place with a cold, winter climate, a winter coat is a necessity. With a variety of winter coats out there to choose from — insulated puffers, weather-proof shells, warm fleeces and parkas — this guide narrows down the top Nike winter jackets that provide the right balance of style and warmth.

Check out the best women’s winter coats from Nike for your needs.

(Related: How to Wash a Down Jacket)