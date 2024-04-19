Best Rain Jackets by Nike

The best rain jacket is one that is convenient to wear. No matter how cute it looks, if it can’t comfortably keep you dry, it’s useless. The Nike Trail Cosmic Peaks Jacket is water-resistant and windproof, designed with Gore-Tex Infinium fabric, meaning you’ll be covered as you’re out braving the elements. It’s also streamlined and packable so that you can keep it with you in case of an emergency. It’s the best rain jacket for men but is practical for women too — just stow it in a bag when you leave home and break it out when the skies open up.