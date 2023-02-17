The Best Nike Fleece Pants for Men to Shop Now

Buying Guide

Suit up for comfort in a pair of Nike fleece sweatpants or joggers for men.

Last updated: February 28, 2023
3 min read
The Best Nike Fleece Pants for Men

Whether for pre-game warm-ups or for sinking into the couch, warm fleece pants are a wardrobe staple. Nike offers men’s fleece pants in a variety of styles — and for a range of athletic and everyday occasions — for athletes to feel confident and cozy no matter the situation.

Shop the top fleece pants for men with this guide.

(Related: The Best Nike Hats to Stay Warm)

The Best Nike Fleece Pants for Men

1. Nike Tech Fleece Pants

For athletes seeking the durability of a fleece pant tailored for exercise — with modern, bold design accents to add personal style — look no further than the Nike Tech Fleece pant collection. Available in both jogger and utility (or tactical-inspired) varieties, these pants are lightweight and ideal for movement, while still retaining the hallmark softness of any Nike fleece garment.

2. Nike Club Fleece Pants

With a smooth, brushed material and a fuzzy inner lining, Nike Club fleece pants are tailor-made for any situation in which comfort is crucial (think: airplane rides and lounging at home). Personalize fit with adjustable drawcords on the elastic waistbands, as well as many Club Fleece pants with oversize pockets for extra storage and a wide range of colors.

3. Nike Dri-FIT Fleece Pants

Whether on the basketball court, on the track or in the gym, Nike Dri-FIT fleece pants for men keep athletes moving comfortably. That’s because Dri-FIT is a special sweat-wicking technology that pulls moisture from the skin to the outside of the garment, allowing that perspiration to evaporate faster.

Check out Nike Dri-FIT fleece pants made from sustainable materials (like organic cotton and recycled polyester) as well as those with adjustable hems and waistbands for the right fit.

4. Nike Therma-FIT Fleece Pants

Lightweight, insulative and wind-resistant, Nike Therma-FIT and Therma-FIT ADV fleece pants are ideal for folks seeking extra protection in cold weather. Therma-FIT technology works by trapping air in the garment while blocking outside air from penetrating it — resulting in a system of air recirculation that enhances warmth for the wearer.

Shop from styles with elastic and adjustable drawcord waistbands, adjustable hems and a wide swath of colors and designs.

Words by Julia Sullivan

Originally published: February 17, 2023

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