How to Find Your Size in Nike Women’s Pants

Buying Guide

In this guide, find your measurements to determine your size in Nike women’s pants.

Last updated: May 1, 2023
6 min read
How to Measure Your Pant Size for Nike Women’s Pants

Whether you’re dressing for work, racking up miles on a run, hitting the tennis court, or sinking into a sofa, wearing well-fitting pants is crucial for comfort. In this size guide, learn how to measure your waist and hip dimensions to determine your size in Nike women’s pants.

Once you know your pant size, it can be easier to shop for different styles and cuts to achieve the fit you’re going for. Read on to determine your body measurements and find the best fit for you.

(Related: How to Find the Right Nike Sports Bra Size for You)

Shop Nike Pants for Women

How to Find Your Size in Women’s Pants

Find a flexible tape measure to determine your measurements, following the instructions below. Note: When measuring, it’s best to wear body-hugging garments that aren’t bulky or baggy to capture the most accurate measurements.

Measure Your Waist

  • Measure Your Waist, How to Measure Your Pant Size for Nike Women’s Pants , slide 1 of 4

    1. Standing in front of a mirror with feet hip-width apart, bend to one side to find a natural indentation in the torso. This is your natural waist.

  • Measure Your Waist, How to Measure Your Pant Size for Nike Women’s Pants , slide 2 of 4

    2. Starting at the indentation location, circle a tape measure around your waist, going counterclockwise. Keep the tape parallel to the floor.

  • Measure Your Waist, How to Measure Your Pant Size for Nike Women’s Pants , slide 3 of 4

    3. Holding one side of the tape secure at the waist, overlap the other end of the tape. The tape should be pressed snugly, but not so hard that it pushes into your skin.

Measure Your Hips

  • Measure Your Hips, How to Measure Your Pant Size for Nike Women’s Pants , slide 1 of 4

    1. Stand tall in front of a mirror, feet hip-width apart.

  • Measure Your Hips, How to Measure Your Pant Size for Nike Women’s Pants , slide 2 of 4

    2. Circle a tape measure around the fullest part of your hips (that means it will typically wrap around the glutes), moving counterclockwise, keeping it parallel to the floor the entire time. (This is usually 7 to 9 inches below the natural waistline.)

  • Measure Your Hips, How to Measure Your Pant Size for Nike Women’s Pants , slide 3 of 4

    3. Holding one side of the tape secure, overlap the other end of the tape. The tape should be pressed snugly, but not so hard that it pushes into the skin.

Find Your Size in Nike Bottoms

Now that you have your waist and hip measurements, refer to the Nike women’s bottoms size chart to determine your size in Nike pants.

How Does Height Factor Into My Pant Size?

Some Nike women’s pant styles are available in short and tall varieties — which means that the length of the garment from the seam at the top of the inner leg to the hem (known as the inseam) is shorter or taller than the standard length.

Here’s how to tell if either short or tall pants are right for you:

  • Short bottoms: These are designed for folks 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) tall or shorter. The inseam is 2 inches (5 cm) shorter in length and ⅜ of an inch (1 cm) shorter in rise than standard-length Nike women’s pants.
  • Tall bottoms: These are designed for women ranging from 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet (173-183 cm) tall. The inseam is 2 inches (5 cm) longer in length and half an inch (1.5 cm) longer in rise than standard-length Nike women’s pants.

It’s important to note, however, that some styles differ based on their inseam details. Be sure to check individual product pages before making a purchase.

Tip: If you find that short sizes aren’t available in a certain type of full-length legging you’d like to purchase, consider opting for a pair available in the 7/8 length.

(Related: The Best Nike Workout Leggings for Women)

When Should I Size Up or Down?

If your body measurements are between two sizes, opt for the smaller size for a tighter fit or the larger size for a looser fit.

If your hip and waist measurements fit with two different sizes, select the size closest to your hip measurement.

Nike size charts provide size recommendations based on a person’s measurements. However, fit is subjective. Two people with the same body measurements may be looking for a different fit in a particular garment. Keep reading for more information on fit.

How Should My Pants Fit?

When browsing for pants on nike.com or in the Nike app, you can learn more about how a product might fit by viewing the Size & Fit section on a product page. This section provides insight into how the garment may fit, including what size the model is wearing in the product photos, the inseam length and other specifications.

Depending on how, where and when you want to wear a pair of pants, you may want them to fit a certain way. For example, an oversize pair of joggers might be well-suited for a cozy, casual outfit, but slim-fit pants might work best on the golf course or the yoga mat. Even if you wear the same size in each style, the exact fit is designed to vary, depending on the style.

The Nike women’s apparel collection offers fleece sweatpants, cargo pants, running joggers, workout leggings and more — all in five key fit categories: standard-fit, loose-fit, oversize, slim-fit and tight. Read on for a breakdown of each fit style.

Explore Women’s Pants by Fit

  1. Tight Pants

    Find it in    : leggings, training pants, Nike Sportswear

    Wear them for: training, sports, lounging, layering

    How it feels: snug and form-fitting

  2. Slim-Fit Pants

    Find it in:     joggers, leggings, fleece pants, running pants, tennis pants, golf pants, soccer pants

    Wear them for: golf, tennis, soccer, running, training

    How it feels: sleek and tailored

  3. Standard-Fit Pants

    Find it in:     joggers, training pants, fleece pants, wide-leg pants, cargo pants, golf pants, soccer pants, trail pants, tennis pants

    Wear them for: golf, tennis, hiking, soccer, training, sports, lifestyle, lounging

    How it feels: easy and traditional

  4. Loose-Fit Pants

    Find it in:     joggers, fleece pants, cargo pants, basketball pants, running pants, wide-leg pants

    Wear them for: basketball, lounging, lifestyle, running

    How it feels: roomy and relaxed

  5. Oversize Pants

    Find it in:     joggers, fleece pants, cargo pants, wide-leg pants

    Wear them for: lifestyle, sports, training, lounging, layering

    How it feels: exaggerated and spacious

Words by Julia Sullivan

Originally published: February 17, 2023

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