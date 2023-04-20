8 Triceps Exercises To Build Strong Arms, According to Trainers

8 Triceps Exercises for Building Strong Arms, According to Trainers
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Learn the top exercises for triceps with these expert-approved tips.
When it comes to upper-body training, targeting your triceps is pretty much non-negotiable. That’s because the triceps — which make up about two-thirds of your overall arm — are primary movers in a multitude of other compound, multi-joint exercises, including the bench press and overhead press.
(Related: Everything You Need To Know About Compound Exercises)
Those types of compound exercises (in comparison to isolated, single-joint exercises like triceps extensions and biceps curls) are key in building overall strength and muscle mass.
“Pressing in front of us and overhead are common movements in our everyday lives,” David Otey, C.S.C.S, said. “The triceps are responsible for extending the elbow, making it a secondary mover for any pushing action.”
Training triceps solely to build strength in compound exercises isn’t the only benefit though, Noam Tamir, C.S.C.S, said. He explained that weak triceps can quickly lead to muscle imbalances in the upper body. Studies show that those imbalances can make athletes susceptible to injuries.
Ready to torch your triceps? Incorporate one, or several, of these moves into your upper-body or full-body training day.
The 8 Best Triceps Exercises
1.Overhead TRX Tricep Extension
- Anchor a TRX band from a high point roughly 5 to 6 feet behind you. (The closer you position the band, the more challenging this exercise will be.) Hold one handle in either hand.
- Take one to two steps back so your arms can extend out straight in front of you and are slightly higher than shoulder-level. This is your starting position.
- Keeping your body in a straight line from head to heels, brace your core as you allow your elbows to bend. Your upper body should move forward as your feet stay planted. Keep your upper arms as still as possible.
- Once your hands touch, or almost touch, your forehead, use your triceps to help power your body back to the starting position, ensuring your elbows don’t flare out. That’s one rep.
- Repeat for 10 to 12 reps. Complete for two to three sets.
Why it’s effective: “You can get pretty deep into flexion and extension with this move, but it can be easily regressed or progressed for the beginner,” said Kelvin Gary, NASM C.P.T. “It’s also a great core exercise.”
2.Kettlebell Skull Crusher
- Lie flat on a bench with your feet planted on either side, toes pointed out slightly.
- Hold the handle of a kettlebell in with both hands, arms extended straight up towards the ceiling, palms facing forward. The bell should be directed toward your chest. This is your starting position.
- Keeping your upper arms as still as possible, bend your elbows to lower the bell of the kettlebell towards your forehead. Ensure the elbows don’t flare out. Pause once the kettlebell reaches the chest, then return to the starting position. That’s one rep.
- Repeat for 10-12 reps. Complete for two to three sets.
Why it’s effective: “This move targets the long head of the triceps, which is the most prominent head of the triceps brachii and the largest muscle in your upper arms,” said Alan Filauro, NASM C.P.T. “If you want to build bigger, more muscular arms, you must program these skull crushers into your workout.”
3.Bent-Over Single-Arm Tricep Kickback
- Face a cable machine, standing roughly 2 feet away. Situate the cable at the lowest level.
- Keeping your spine straight, hinge forward slightly at the hips with a light bend in the knee so that your torso is slightly above parallel to the ground. Grasp the handle of the cable with one hand so it’s situated near your hip and position the free hand on the machine in front of you for balance. This is your starting position.
- Keeping your arm holding the cable as still as possible, pull the cable backward so that your elbow moves from a bent position into a fully extended position. Attempt to get your hand higher than hip level behind you at full extension. Return to the starting position. That’s one rep.
- Repeat for 10 to 12 reps, then switch sides. Complete two to three sets.
Why it’s effective: “This is one of my favorite exercises to isolate the arm,” Gary said. “I like the bent-over position with a cable because it allows you to access near-full flexion and extension of the elbow, while pulling directly against the line of pull of the cable.”
“This move also starts the triceps in a fully stretched position,” Otey said. “This means as you go through the full motion of the triceps contraction, you are maximizing the stress and tension on the muscle.”
4.Close-Grip Bench Press
- Lie flat on a bench with your feet planted on either side, toes pointed out slightly.
- Using a barbell, EZ-Bar or dumbbells, grab the weight(s) so that your hands are shoulder-width apart. This is your starting position.
- Pressing both feet into the floor, brace your core as you extend your arms straight up towards the ceiling and pause. Continuing to keep your hands shoulder-width apart, bend your elbows to lower the weight(s) towards your chest back to the starting position. That’s one rep.
- Repeat for 10 to 12 reps. Complete two to three sets.
Why it’s effective: “This exercise helps improve strength because it works other muscles (besides the triceps) like the chest and anterior shoulders, which are synergists for the bench press,” Tamir said.
5.Tricep Dip
- Position yourself between your gym’s dip bars so that your arms are fully extended while your palms grip either bar, facing inward. (You can also do this move with a chair or bench behind you with your feet planted on the ground.)
- Lift your feet off the ground or safety steps so that your entire weight is fully supported by your arms. This is your starting position.
- Bending your knees so that your feet don’t hit the ground when you lower your body, slowly bend your elbows directly behind you so that your abdomen approaches, or reaches, your hands. Pause, then press into your palms to push your body back to the starting position. That’s one rep.
- Repeat for six to 10 reps. Complete two to three sets.
Why it’s effective: "Dips are a proven triceps mass-builder, while also being great for better posture,” Filauro said. If completing triceps dips between bars is too difficult, opt for a chair or bench and bend your knees instead.
6.Narrow-Grip Push-Up
- Assume a plank position by placing your hands on the floor directly under your shoulders and extending your legs out behind you. Push your heels towards the back of the room, brace your core, clench your glutes, and gaze slightly above your fingertips. Your body should form a straight line from head to heels. This is your starting position. (FYI: You can also do this move while standing at a wall or on your knees if starting from a high plank position is too difficult.)
- Without letting your elbows flare outward, bend your elbows back behind you to lower your chest until it reaches roughly 2 to 3 inches off of the floor. Pause, then push your body back to the starting position. That’s one rep.
- Repeat for 10 to 12 reps. Complete two to three sets.
Why it’s effective: “Triceps are a secondary mover for most pressing patterns,” Otey said. “Push-ups are a great option for chest and triceps action. Creating a slightly narrower hand position can emphasize more effort into the triceps versus the chest.”
7.JM Press
- Lie flat on a bench with your feet planted on either side, toes pointed out slightly.
- Using a barbell, EZ-Bar or dumbbells, grip the weight(s) with your hands shoulder-width apart. Extend your arms straight up towards the ceiling. This is your starting position.
- Carefully and with control, bend your elbows to lower the weight(s) towards your chin. Pause, then push the weight back up to the starting position. That’s one rep.
- Repeat for 10 to 12 reps. Complete two to three sets.
Why it’s effective: “The JM press is a great combination of triceps extensions and a pressing motion,” Otey said. “Without adding any stress to the shoulder, this exercise amplifies triceps size and strength.”
Important: Don’t confuse this exercise with a chest press, an exercise that relies on multiple large upper-body muscles to lift a much heavier load than a JM press can. Aim to do this exercise with a low weight you can execute the prescribed number of reps above with ease, then add on more weight as you feel comfortable.
8.Diamond Push-Up
- Place your hands on the floor in front of you directly under your chest with the pointer fingers and thumbs touching to form a diamond shape.
- Extend your legs out behind you so that your heels are pushing towards the back of the room and your head forms a straight line with your heels. Brace your core. (This should look like a high plank position, but with different hand placement.) This is your starting position.
- Bend your elbows to lower your chest towards the floor, focusing on pushing your elbows behind you (as opposed to outwards). Once your chest is roughly 2 to 3 inches off of the ground, press back up to the starting position.
- Repeat for 10-12 reps. Complete two to three sets.
Why it’s effective: “This push-up variation puts even more strain on the triceps,” Tamir said. “It’s also a multi-joint exercise, involving the elbow and shoulder, so you recruit a lot more muscles than you would in some single-joint [triceps] exercises.”
Words by Julia Sullivan, A.C.E.-certified personal trainer, and Amy Schlinger, N.A.S.M.-certified personal trainer