Become a Better Runner Without Running

Have a long run or race coming up? Focus on staying well-hydrated for, well, always. That can be harder than it sounds, so at least prioritize drinking plenty of water the week leading up to it. Waiting until the night before — or, worse, the day of — to drink more water isn’t going to cancel out the performance-zapping effects dehydration may have had on your training up until that point, says Ryan Maciel, RD, the head performance-nutrition coach at Precision Nutrition. Those effects may be bigger than you think.



As you sweat, you lose electrolytes and fluids that your body needs to function properly. Your muscles also get less blood than usual, says Maciel, because a good portion of your blood gets redirected from your working muscles to your skin to assist the sweating process. Less blood flow equals less ability for your muscles to go hard or long. It also means your heart has to work harder to pump the blood that’s left, stressing you on a cardiovascular level too. All of that can make your usual breezy run feel like utter crap.



Besides boosting your performance, staying hydrating can also help you keep a clearer head. Losing more than 2 percent of your body mass from dehydration can have a negative effect on your cognitive function, according to a meta-analysis published in the journal Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise. That makes it harder to push yourself when you’re out running (and to keep your wits about you in general).



To maintain strength and energy (including the mental kind), Maciel recommends that athletes consume 12 to 16 cups of water a day — about one glass for every hour that you’re awake. If you sweat a lot when you exercise, up that amount, he says.