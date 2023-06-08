Skip to main content
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's High-Waisted 3" Training Shorts with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's High-Waisted 3" Training Shorts with Pockets
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7" Biker Shorts
      Member Access
      Nike Pro
      Women's Mid-Rise 7" Biker Shorts
      $60
      Nike One Heritage
      Nike One Heritage Women's Mid-Rise 7" Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One Heritage
      Women's Mid-Rise 7" Biker Shorts
      $50
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 8" Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 8" Biker Shorts
      Nike One Leak Protection: Period
      Nike One Leak Protection: Period Women's Mid-Rise 7" Biker Shorts
      Member Access
      Nike One Leak Protection: Period
      Women's Mid-Rise 7" Biker Shorts
      $68
      Nike Dri-FIT Tempo
      Nike Dri-FIT Tempo Women's Printed Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Tempo
      Women's Printed Running Shorts
      $38
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 3" 2-in-1 Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 3" 2-in-1 Shorts
      $48
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 8" Biker Shorts with Pockets
      Best Seller
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 8" Biker Shorts with Pockets
      $65
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's 3" Shorts
      Best Seller
      Nike Pro
      Women's 3" Shorts
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's 5" Shorts
      Best Seller
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's 5" Shorts
      $30
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Women's Ultra High-Waisted 3" Brief-Lined Shorts
      Just In
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Women's Ultra High-Waisted 3" Brief-Lined Shorts
      $45
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Women's Mid-Rise 3" Training Short
      Just In
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Women's Mid-Rise 3" Training Short
      $35
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 3" Brief-Lined Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 3" Brief-Lined Shorts
      $38
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 3" Brief-Lined Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 3" Brief-Lined Shorts
      $38
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's High-Waisted 7" Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's High-Waisted 7" Shorts
      $35
      Nike Attack
      Nike Attack Women's Dri-FIT Fitness Mid-Rise 5" Unlined Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Attack
      Women's Dri-FIT Fitness Mid-Rise 5" Unlined Shorts
      $30
      Jordan Sport
      Jordan Sport Women's Diamond Shorts
      Jordan Sport
      Women's Diamond Shorts
      $70
      Nike Dri-FIT Attack
      Nike Dri-FIT Attack Women's Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Attack
      Women's Training Shorts
      Nike Flex Essential 2-in-1
      Nike Flex Essential 2-in-1 Women's Training Shorts
      Nike Flex Essential 2-in-1
      Women's Training Shorts
      $42
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise 7" Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise 7" Biker Shorts
      $45
      Nike Zenvy (M)
      Nike Zenvy (M) Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 8" Biker Shorts with Pockets (Maternity)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy (M)
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 8" Biker Shorts with Pockets (Maternity)
      $60
      Nike One (M)
      Nike One (M) Women's 7" Biker Shorts (Maternity)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One (M)
      Women's 7" Biker Shorts (Maternity)
      $45
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Waisted 7" Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Women's High-Waisted 7" Shorts
      $45
      Nike Dri-FIT Tempo
      Nike Dri-FIT Tempo Women's Brief-Lined Printed Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Tempo
      Women's Brief-Lined Printed Running Shorts
