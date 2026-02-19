  1. Training & Gym
  2. Clothing
  3. Pants and Tights
  4. Tights & Leggings

Red Training & Gym Tights & Leggings

Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT 3" Shorts
Recycled Materials
Women's Dri-FIT 3" Shorts
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Best Seller
Girls' Shorts
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 8" Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Women's High-Waisted 8" Biker Shorts
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Big Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 3" Shorts with Shine Accents
Recycled Materials
Big Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 3" Shorts with Shine Accents

Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Big Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Best Seller
Big Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Nike One
Nike One Big Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
Recycled Materials
Big Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
Best Seller
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
Nike Form
Nike Form Women's Boyshorts
Recycled Materials
Women's Boyshorts
Nike Zenvy Rib
Nike Zenvy Rib Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Recycled Materials
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Nike One
Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Recycled Materials
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
Recycled Materials
Women's High-Waisted Capri Leggings
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Big Kids' (Boys') Tights
Best Seller
Big Kids' (Boys') Tights
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Recycled Materials
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
NikeSKIMS Shine
NikeSKIMS Shine Women's High-Waisted V-Panel 26" Leggings
Women's High-Waisted V-Panel 26" Leggings
$108
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted V-Panel Straight Leggings
Women's High-Waisted V-Panel Straight Leggings
$128
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted V-Line 26" Leggings
Best Seller
Women's High-Waisted V-Line 26" Leggings
$118
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 3" Boyshorts
Women's High-Waisted 3" Boyshorts
$68
NikeSKIMS Shine
NikeSKIMS Shine Women's High-Waisted Bonded 26" Leggings
Best Seller
Women's High-Waisted Bonded 26" Leggings
$108
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted Footsie Grip Leggings
Women's High-Waisted Footsie Grip Leggings
$128
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
Best Seller
Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
$68
NikeSKIMS Matte
NikeSKIMS Matte Women's High-Waisted Slim Flared Leggings
Best Seller
Women's High-Waisted Slim Flared Leggings
$128
NikeSKIMS Shine
NikeSKIMS Shine Women's High-Waisted 17" Leggings with Drawcord
Women's High-Waisted 17" Leggings with Drawcord
$94
NikeSKIMS Shine
NikeSKIMS Shine Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
Women's High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts
$68