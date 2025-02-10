  1. New
  2. Clothing
  4. Shorts

New Shorts

ShoesTops and T-ShirtsShortsHoodies and PulloversJackets & VestsPants and TightsAccessories & Equipment
Nike Academy
Just In
Just In
Nike Academy
Men's Dri-FIT Soccer Shorts
$30
Jordan
Just In
Just In
Jordan
Men's Woven Diamond Shorts
$65
Kobe
Sustainable Materials
Sustainable Materials
Kobe
Dri-FIT 6" Basketball Shorts
$45
Nike Universa
Just In
Just In
Nike Universa
Women's Medium-Support High-Waisted 5" Biker Shorts with Pockets
$65
Nike One
Sustainable Materials
Sustainable Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Ultra High-Waisted 3" Brief-Lined Shorts
$45
Nike Flex Rep
Sustainable Materials
Sustainable Materials
Nike Flex Rep
Men's Dri-FIT 5" Unlined Fitness Shorts
$75
Nike Dri-FIT Pro
Just In
Just In
Nike Dri-FIT Pro
Little Kids' Shorts
$20
Jordan Sport
Just In
Just In
Jordan Sport
Women's Shorts
$50
Nike One
Sustainable Materials
Sustainable Materials
Nike One
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 3" Brief-Lined Shorts
$40
Nike Dri-FIT One
Sustainable Materials
Sustainable Materials
Nike Dri-FIT One
Women's Ultra High-Waisted 3" Brief-Lined Shorts (Plus Size)
$45
Nike Dri-FIT Kobe Bryant
Just In
Just In
Nike Dri-FIT Kobe Bryant
Toddler Shorts
$30
Nike Dri-FIT Kobe Bryant
Just In
Just In
Nike Dri-FIT Kobe Bryant
Little Kids' Shorts
$30
Nike
Just In
Just In
Nike
Men's Dri-FIT 5" Mesh Basketball Shorts
$45
Nike Academy
Just In
Just In
Nike Academy
Big Kids' Dri-FIT 7" Soccer Shorts
$24
Nike Academy
Just In
Just In
Nike Academy
Big Kids' Dri-FIT Soccer Shorts
$32
Nike Academy
Just In
Just In
Nike Academy
Women's Dri-FIT Soccer Shorts
$30
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Just In
Just In
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Women's Mid-Rise 4" French Terry Shorts (Plus Size)
$55
Jordan Essentials
Just In
Just In
Jordan Essentials
Men's Woven Shorts
$50
Nike Sportswear Club
Just In
Just In
Nike Sportswear Club
Big Kids' 6" Woven Shorts
$40
Nike Sportswear Club
undefined undefined
Nike Sportswear Club
Little Kids' French Terry Shorts
$34
Nike Club
undefined undefined
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Alumni Shorts
$60
Nike Flow-Ral
undefined undefined
Nike Flow-Ral
Toddler Printed Bike Shorts
$22
Nike Flow-Ral
undefined undefined
Nike Flow-Ral
Little Kids' Printed Bike Shorts
$22
Nike Sportswear "Outside the Lines"
undefined undefined
Nike Sportswear "Outside the Lines"
Toddler French Terry Shorts
$30