Girls' Nike Sportswear New Releases(34)

Nike Air Max Dn x LEGO® Collection
Nike Air Max Dn x LEGO® Collection Big Kids' Shoes
$155
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Big Kids' Shoes
Just In
$100
Nike Dunk Low x LEGO® Collection
Nike Dunk Low x LEGO® Collection Big Kids' Shoes
Coming Soon
$120
Nike Vomero 5
Nike Vomero 5 Baby/Toddler Shoes
Just In
$70
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Big Kids' Shoes
Just In
$60
Nike Vomero 5
Nike Vomero 5 Little Kids' Shoes
Just In
$90
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Big Kids' T-Shirt
Just In
$30
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Little Kids' Shoes
Just In
$80
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Little Kids' Shoes
$110
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Little Kids' Shoes
Just In
$57
Nike Gato LV8
Nike Gato LV8 Big Kids' Shoes
$90

See Price in Bag

Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Baby/Toddler Shoes
Just In
$47

See Price in Bag

Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Big Kids' Shoes
Just In
$67

See Price in Bag

Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Big Kids' T-Shirt
Just In
$30
Nike Vomero 5
Nike Vomero 5 Big Kids' Shoes
Just In
$120
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Girls' Cropped T-Shirt
Coming Soon
$35
Nike Dunk Low x LEGO® Collection
Nike Dunk Low x LEGO® Collection Little Kids' Shoes
Coming Soon
$105
Nike x LEGO® Collection Heritage
Nike x LEGO® Collection Heritage Backpack (25L)
Coming Soon
$47
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Big Kids' Shoes
Just In
$90
Nike Force 1 Low EasyOn
Nike Force 1 Low EasyOn Little Kids' Shoes
$70
Nike Killshot 2
Nike Killshot 2 Big Kids' Shoes
$85

See Price in Bag

Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Nike Sportswear All Day Play Big Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
Sustainable Materials
$95
Nike Air Force 1 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 LV8 Big Kids' Shoes
$110
Nike
Nike Little Kids' Hooded Chevron Puffer Jacket
$85
Nike Force 1 Low
Nike Force 1 Low Little Kids' Shoes
$70
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft
Nike Court Borough Low Recraft Little Kids' Shoes
Sustainable Materials
$57
Nike Ava Rover
Nike Ava Rover Big Kids' Shoes
$120
Nike Force 1 Low
Nike Force 1 Low Baby/Toddler Shoes
$55
Nike Air Max Phoenix
Nike Air Max Phoenix Big Kids' Shoes
$125
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Big Kids' Hooded Tracksuit
$90
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Big Kids' Shoes
$90
Nike Field General
Nike Field General Big Kids' Shoes
$85
Nike Air Max Fire
Nike Air Max Fire Big Kids' Shoes
$90
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Big Kids' Shoes
$130