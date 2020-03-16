  1. Sale
    2. /
  2. Basketball
    3. /
  3. Shoes

Kids Sale Basketball Shoes

Basketball 
(50)
Soccer 
(26)
Boys
+ More
+ More
UP TO 40% OFF
UP TO 40% OFF
2000+ new sale styles added.
LeBron Soldier 13 FlyEase
LeBron Soldier 13 FlyEase Big Kids' Basketball Shoe
LeBron Soldier 13 FlyEase
Big Kids' Basketball Shoe
$67.97
$110
LeBron 17
LeBron 17 Big Kids' Basketball Shoe
LeBron 17
Big Kids' Basketball Shoe
$108.97
$160
Freak 1
Freak 1 Big Kids' Shoe
Freak 1
Big Kids' Shoe
$76.97
$100
Kyrie 6
Kyrie 6 Big Kids' Basketball Shoe
Kyrie 6
Big Kids' Basketball Shoe
$69.97
$110
LeBron Soldier 13
LeBron Soldier 13 Big Kids' Basketball Shoe
LeBron Soldier 13
Big Kids' Basketball Shoe
$67.97
$110
LeBron 16
LeBron 16 Little Kids' Shoe
LeBron 16
Little Kids' Shoe
$64.97
$95
LeBron 7
LeBron 7 Big Kids' Shoe
LeBron 7
Big Kids' Shoe
$82.97
$150
Nike Future Flight 2
Nike Future Flight 2 Little/Big Kids' Basketball Shoe
Nike Future Flight 2
Little/Big Kids' Basketball Shoe
$64.97
$90
Kyrie Flytrap II
Kyrie Flytrap II Little Kids' Shoe
Kyrie Flytrap II
Little Kids' Shoe
$54.97
$60
LeBron 7
LeBron 7 Little Kids' Shoe
LeBron 7
Little Kids' Shoe
$68.97
$90
Nike Hustle D 9 FlyEase
Nike Hustle D 9 FlyEase Big Kids' Basketball Shoe
Nike Hustle D 9 FlyEase
Big Kids' Basketball Shoe
$55.97
$65
KD Trey 5 VII
KD Trey 5 VII Big Kids' Basketball Shoe
KD Trey 5 VII
Big Kids' Basketball Shoe
$72.97
$80
Nike Hustle D 9 FlyEase
Nike Hustle D 9 FlyEase Little Kids' Shoe
Nike Hustle D 9 FlyEase
Little Kids' Shoe
$45.97
$60
LeBron Soldier 13 FlyEase
LeBron Soldier 13 FlyEase Little Kids' Shoe
LeBron Soldier 13 FlyEase
Little Kids' Shoe
$68.97
$80
Nike Team Hustle D 9
Nike Team Hustle D 9 Big Kids' Basketball Shoe
Nike Team Hustle D 9
Big Kids' Basketball Shoe
$51.97
$60
Nike Team Hustle Quick 2
Nike Team Hustle Quick 2 Little Kids' Shoe
Nike Team Hustle Quick 2
Little Kids' Shoe
$45.97
$50
LeBron 17 Super Vroom
LeBron 17 Super Vroom Baby/Toddler Shoe
LeBron 17 Super Vroom
Baby/Toddler Shoe
$44.97
$65
Kyrie 6
Kyrie 6 Baby/Toddler Shoe
Kyrie 6
Baby/Toddler Shoe
$38.97
$55
Nike Team Hustle D 9 Auto
Nike Team Hustle D 9 Auto Baby/Toddler Shoe
Nike Team Hustle D 9 Auto
Baby/Toddler Shoe
$41.97
$50
Nike Team Hustle D 9 Auto
Nike Team Hustle D 9 Auto Little Kids' Shoe
Nike Team Hustle D 9 Auto
Little Kids' Shoe
$45.97
$60
LeBron XVI
LeBron XVI Infant/Toddler Shoe
LeBron XVI
Infant/Toddler Shoe
$50.97
$60
Kyrie Flytrap II
Kyrie Flytrap II Big Kids' Basketball Shoe
Kyrie Flytrap II
Big Kids' Basketball Shoe
$58.97
$70
Nike Air Max Infuriate 2 Mid
Nike Air Max Infuriate 2 Mid Little/Big Kids' Shoe
Nike Air Max Infuriate 2 Mid
Little/Big Kids' Shoe
$65.97
$75
Nike Team Hustle D 9 FlyEase
Nike Team Hustle D 9 FlyEase Big Kids' Basketball Shoe
Nike Team Hustle D 9 FlyEase
Big Kids' Basketball Shoe
$51.97
$60