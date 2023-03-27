Skip to main content
      1. Clothing
      2. Pants & Tights

      High Waisted Pants & Tights

      Tights & Leggings
      Women
      Training & Gym
      Yoga
      High-Waisted
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Best Seller
      Women's High-Waisted Oversized Sweatpants
      $70
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's High-Waisted Oversized Sweatpants
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Best Seller
      Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Sweatpants
      $70
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Best Seller
      Women's High-Waisted Joggers
      $65
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Infinalon Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's High-Rise Pants
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Best Seller
      Women's Pants
      $100
      Nike Zenvy
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      $100
      Nike Go
      Best Seller
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      $110
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's High-Waisted Logo Leggings
      $48
      Nike Zenvy
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
      $100
      Nike Go
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 8" Biker Shorts with Pockets
      $65
      Nike Sportswear Favorites
      Nike Sportswear Favorites
      Big Kids' (Girls') High-Waisted Leggings
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Terry Pants
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Wide-Leg Sweatpants
      Nike Pro 365
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's High-Waisted 7" Shorts
      Nike Pro
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's High-Waisted 3" Training Shorts with Pockets
      Nike Zenvy
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 8" Biker Shorts (Plus Size)
      $60
      Nike Sportswear Dri-FIT Tech Pack
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Dri-FIT Tech Pack
      Women's High-Waisted Pants
      Nike One (M)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One (M)
      Women's High-Waisted Leggings (Maternity)
      $62
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's High-Waisted Graphic Leggings (Plus Size)
      $48
      Nike Yoga
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Ribbed-Panel Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's High-Waisted Curve Sweatpants
      Nike Yoga
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Women's High-Waisted Cropped Leggings