  1. Basketball
    2. /
  2. Clothing
    3. /
  3. Pants and Tights
    4. /
  4. Tights & Leggings

Girls Basketball Tights & Leggings

Size 
(0)
Kids 
(1)
Girls
More Sizes 
(0)
Color 
(0)
Sports 
(1)
Basketball
Collections 
(0)
Kids Age 
(0)
Sale & Offers 
(0)
Shop by Price 
(0)
Size Range 
(0)
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Big Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Best Seller
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Big Kids' (Girls') Leggings
$40
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Big Kids' (Girls') Leggings (Extended Size)
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Big Kids' (Girls') Leggings (Extended Size)

New Markdown

Nike Dri-FIT One
Nike Dri-FIT One Big Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Sustainable Materials
Nike Dri-FIT One
Big Kids' (Girls') Leggings
$30
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Big Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 5" Shorts
Best Seller
Nike Pro
Big Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 5" Shorts
$27
Nike One
Nike One Big Kids' (Girls') Biker Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike One
Big Kids' (Girls') Biker Shorts
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)

New Markdown

Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Best Seller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
$27
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Big Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 5" Shorts (Extended Size)
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro
Big Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 5" Shorts (Extended Size)
$27
Nike Digital Gift Card
Nike Digital Gift Card Emailed in Approximately 2 Hours or Less
Nike Digital Gift Card
Emailed in Approximately 2 Hours or Less