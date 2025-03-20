  1. Basketball
    2. /
  2. Clothing
    3. /
  3. Pants and Tights

Basketball Pants and Tights

Tights & Leggings
Gender 
(0)
Men
Women
Kids 
(0)
Boys
Girls
Kids Age 
(0)
Sale & Offers 
(0)
Color 
(0)
Shop by Price 
(0)
Collections 
(0)
Brand 
(0)
Nike Pro
Technology 
(0)
Athletes 
(0)
More Sizes 
(0)
Ja
Ja Men's Fleece Basketball Jogger Pants
Ja
Men's Fleece Basketball Jogger Pants

New Markdown

Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT Basketball Pants
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT Basketball Pants
$90
Devin Booker
Devin Booker Men's Dri-FIT Pants
Devin Booker
Men's Dri-FIT Pants

New Markdown

Kobe
Kobe Therma-FIT Basketball Pants
Best Seller
Kobe
Therma-FIT Basketball Pants

New Markdown

LeBron Standard Issue
LeBron Standard Issue Men's Therma-FIT Basketball Pants
LeBron Standard Issue
Men's Therma-FIT Basketball Pants
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Big Kids' (Boys') Tights
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Big Kids' (Boys') Tights

New Markdown

Nike
Nike Women's Dri-FIT Tear-Away Basketball Pants
Sustainable Materials
Nike
Women's Dri-FIT Tear-Away Basketball Pants
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Big Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 5" Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro
Big Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 5" Shorts

New Markdown

Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT Woven Pants
Best Seller
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Pants
$60
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece Men's Dri-FIT Pants
Best Seller
Jordan Sport Hoop Fleece
Men's Dri-FIT Pants

New Markdown

Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Paneled Leggings
Best Seller
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Paneled Leggings
$50
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
$27
Jordan Sport Crossover
Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Pants
Best Seller
Jordan Sport Crossover
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Pants

New Markdown

Nike Pro
Nike Pro Big Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro
Big Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
Nike Dri-FIT
Nike Dri-FIT Big Kids' Sport Compression Tights
Nike Dri-FIT
Big Kids' Sport Compression Tights

New Markdown

LeBron Standard Issue
LeBron Standard Issue Big Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Pants
Sustainable Materials
LeBron Standard Issue
Big Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Pants
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Tunnel Pants
Jordan Sport
Women's Tunnel Pants
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Big Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Big Kids' (Girls') Leggings

New Markdown

Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's 5" Shorts
Jordan Sport
Women's 5" Shorts
Nike Culture of Basketball
Nike Culture of Basketball Big Kids' Fleece Basketball Pants
Nike Culture of Basketball
Big Kids' Fleece Basketball Pants
Jordan Air Diamond
Jordan Air Diamond Big Kids' Dri-FIT Pants
Jordan Air Diamond
Big Kids' Dri-FIT Pants

New Markdown

Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Big Kids' (Girls') Leggings (Extended Size)
Sustainable Materials
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Big Kids' (Girls') Leggings (Extended Size)

New Markdown

Nike One
Nike One Big Kids' (Girls') Biker Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Nike One
Big Kids' (Girls') Biker Shorts
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Big Kids' Dri-FIT Fleece Pants
Sustainable Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Big Kids' Dri-FIT Fleece Pants