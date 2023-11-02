Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Jackets & Vests
        3. /
      3. Fleece Jackets

      Fleece Jackets

      Puffer JacketsBomber JacketsFleece JacketsWindbreakersVestsParka JacketsTrack JacketsRain JacketsInsulated JacketsAnoraksTrench Coats
      Sale & Offers 
      (0)
      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Girls
      Shop by Price 
      (0)
      Color 
      (0)
      Sports & Activities 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Insulation Type 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Lining 
      (0)
      Nike High-Pile Fleece
      Nike High-Pile Fleece Big Kids' (Girls') Therma-FIT Training Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike High-Pile Fleece
      Big Kids' (Girls') Therma-FIT Training Jacket
      $90
      Nike Club Fleece
      Nike Club Fleece Men's Winterized Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Club Fleece
      Men's Winterized Jacket
      $110
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Best Seller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
      Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
      $145
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's Collared High-Pile Jacket
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's Collared High-Pile Jacket
      $100
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Reimagined
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Reimagined Men's Loose Fit Trench Coat
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Reimagined
      Men's Loose Fit Trench Coat
      $300
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie Cape
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie Cape
      $165
      Nike ACG "Arctic Wolf" Polartec®
      Nike ACG "Arctic Wolf" Polartec® Women's Oversized Fleece Full-Zip Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG "Arctic Wolf" Polartec®
      Women's Oversized Fleece Full-Zip Jacket
      $180
      Nike Player (MLB Los Angeles Angels)
      Nike Player (MLB Los Angeles Angels) Men's Full-Zip Jacket
      Nike Player (MLB Los Angeles Angels)
      Men's Full-Zip Jacket
      $125
      Nike Sportswear ACG
      Nike Sportswear ACG Big Kids' Loose Full-Zip Jacket
      Member Product
      Nike Sportswear ACG
      Big Kids' Loose Full-Zip Jacket
      $105
      Nike Player (MLB Los Angeles Dodgers)
      Nike Player (MLB Los Angeles Dodgers) Men's Full-Zip Jacket
      Nike Player (MLB Los Angeles Dodgers)
      Men's Full-Zip Jacket
      $125
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner Toddler Full-Zip Jacket
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner
      Toddler Full-Zip Jacket
      Nike ACG Polar Fleece Jacket
      Nike ACG Polar Fleece Jacket Toddler Jacket
      Nike ACG Polar Fleece Jacket
      Toddler Jacket
      $85
      FFF
      FFF Men’s Nike Fleece-Lined Hooded Jacket
      FFF
      Men’s Nike Fleece-Lined Hooded Jacket
      $150
      Nike ACG "Arctic Wolf"
      Nike ACG "Arctic Wolf" Men's Full-Zip Top
      Just In
      Nike ACG "Arctic Wolf"
      Men's Full-Zip Top
      $180
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's High-Pile Jacket
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's High-Pile Jacket
      $120
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Sold Out
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Men's Full-Zip Hoodie
      Nike
      Nike Toddler Full-Zip Jacket
      Nike
      Toddler Full-Zip Jacket