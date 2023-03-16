Skip to main content
      Soccer
        2. /
      Shoes

      Big Kids Indoor Court Soccer Shoes

      TurfIndoor Court
      Kids 
      Shop by Price 
      Size Range 
      Size 
      Color 
      Icon 
      Technology 
      Athletes 
      Shoe Height 
      Width 
      Surface 
      Indoor Court
      Sports & Activities 
      Material 
      Nike Jr. Streetgato
      Nike Jr. Streetgato Little/Big Kids' Soccer Shoes
      Nike Jr. Streetgato
      Little/Big Kids' Soccer Shoes
      $60
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Superfly 9 Academy IC
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Superfly 9 Academy IC Big Kids' Indoor/Court Soccer Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Dream Speed Superfly 9 Academy IC
      Big Kids' Indoor/Court Soccer Shoes
      $75
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy IC
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy IC Little/Big Kids' Indoor/Court Soccer Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy IC
      Little/Big Kids' Indoor/Court Soccer Shoes
      $65
      Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 9 Academy IC
      Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 9 Academy IC Little/Big Kids' Indoor/Court Soccer Shoes
      Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 9 Academy IC
      Little/Big Kids' Indoor/Court Soccer Shoes
      $55
      Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 9 Club IC
      Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 9 Club IC Little/Big Kids' Indoor/Court Soccer Shoes
      Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 9 Club IC
      Little/Big Kids' Indoor/Court Soccer Shoes
      $35
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 9 Club IC
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 9 Club IC Little/Big Kids’ Indoor/Court Soccer Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 9 Club IC
      Little/Big Kids’ Indoor/Court Soccer Shoes
      $50
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy IC
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy IC Big Kids' Indoor/Court Soccer Shoes
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy IC
      Big Kids' Indoor/Court Soccer Shoes
      $60
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Club IC
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Club IC Little/Big Kids' Indoor/Court Soccer Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Club IC
      Little/Big Kids' Indoor/Court Soccer Shoes
      $45