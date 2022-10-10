Find Your Fast Chapter 3: Nike Running's Guide to Racing

On the minds of many runners is what to eat when it comes to racing, whether it’s the night before, the morning of, or even during a race. While there are some guidelines like, avoid eating a bunch of beans or cheeseburgers at the starting line, it ultimately comes down to doing what you’ve learned works best for you. For Eliud Kipchoge, he eats rice and beef the night before a big race. Olympic marathon runner Shalane Flanagan likes to wake up several hours before the race and eat a big balanced breakfast. “I practice and stick with what I’ve done in training and then I apply it to race day. So, no new foods,” says Shalane.



