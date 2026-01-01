Back to SearchNike Unite South WharfClosed • Opens at 10:00 AMDFO South Wharf20 Convention Centre Pl.Shop TG21South Wharf, Victoria, 3006, AU+61 3 9686 4249Get DirectionsStore HoursSun - Thu: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PMFri: 10:00 AM - 9:00 PMSat: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PMServicesReuse-A-ShoeDrop off your worn-out sneakers and we’ll recycle them into Nike Grind.Click here for more information.Return InformationThis store does not accept returns for Nike.com or Nike App orders.Nearby StoresStore DirectoryNike EmporiumEmporium Melbourne287 Lonsdale StreetShop 1-027Melbourne, Victoria, 3000, AUClosed • Opens at 10:00 AMNike Melbourne CentralMelbourne Central Shopping Centre211 Latrobe St.Shop L02 244Melbourne, Victoria, 3000, AUClosed • Opens at 10:00 AMNike Chapel Street267 Chapel StreetPrahran, Victoria, 3181, AUClosed • Opens at 10:00 AM