Inspiring the next generation through Sport.
“
Visibility means actual, authentic, representation.”
Tracie Jackson
Nike N7 Graphic Designer
“
When we are given the opportunity to tell our own stories and to speak our truth, we can actually reshape how the world perceives us.”
Sarain Fox
Artist, TV Host, and Storyteller
Anishinaabe First Nation
Autumn Peltier
Anishinaabe-kwe Chief Water Commissioner
The N7 Fund
Nike is committed to getting youth in Native American and Indigenous communities in North America moving so they can lead healthier, happier and more successful lives. Through Nike's N7 Fund, we support organizations that provide sport and physical activity programming to youth in these communities. The N7 Fund helps them reach their greatest potential through play and sport and creates more equal playing fields for all. Since 2009, the N7 Fund has awarded more than $7.5 million in grants to 259 communities and organizations.