Elliptical vs Treadmill vs Running Outside: What’s Better?

The elliptical exercise machine is one of the most popular machines in the gym for several reasons. It’s easy to use, effective, and safer for your joints than the treadmill because it’s low-impact.

When you work out on an elliptical trainer, you can adjust the level of intensity. Higher intensity increases the resistance, making pedaling feel more difficult. Your muscles will need to work harder as you exert force to complete the movement.

It’s a low-impact machine, meaning that your feet remain on the pedals for the duration of the workout.

An elliptical works differently from running on a treadmill, which involves both your feet coming off the ground at the same time, before hitting the ground on impact. The low-impact nature of the elliptical machine makes elliptical training a great option for individuals with joint problems, older adults, injury rehabilitation, or beginners just starting a workout routine.

An elliptical workout may sound like an easy cop-out from the high-impact, high-intensity workouts popular today, but a study found that lower-impact exercise was effective at increasing cardiovascular fitness and flexibility in a group of participants.

Don't discount the exercise an elliptical machine can provide — you can still get a high-intensity workout on an elliptical. You can increase the resistance to make each movement harder, activating muscles to feel a burn. Aside from the intensity, you can also train in intervals. When you push with full effort and cycle it with periods of lower intensity, you can create your own low-impact HIIT, or high-intensity interval training, workout.

A final benefit of using an elliptical is that it incorporates your upper body. Your arms are working against resistance as they pull the handles toward and push them away from your body as you move. That makes it a full-body workout, perfect for a warm-up or cardio session.