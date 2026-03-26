Can Your Legs Get Stronger From Running?

Depending on the type of stress, like sprints versus a long run, you can further enhance the type of muscle fibers that respond to the stimulus. For context, there are two main types of skeletal muscle fibers: slow twitch (type 1 muscle fibers) and fast twitch (type 2 muscle fibers). Slow-twitch muscle fibers are more resistant to fatigue and produce a low and slow force, whereas fast-twitch muscles fatigue a bit more easily but produce a quicker, more powerful force.

When you go for a long run, your slow-twitch muscle fibers help to sustain your pace throughout the miles. But when you do something a bit quicker, like sprint intervals, your fast-twitch muscle fibers are recruited. All the muscles in your legs contain a mix of both types of muscle fibers, so your training program should, ideally, include both endurance runs and speed sessions to build strength and increase your fitness.

“Running at a challenging speed places high demands on your muscles, requiring them to become more efficient at producing a higher force,” Ray says. “Whereas running for a long period of time requires your muscles to become more fatigue-resistant, or able to produce a set force repeatedly.” Both types of workouts are essential for improving muscular strength and endurance.

Typically, in a beginner’s running program, the first focus will be on developing a strong base line for endurance. Start by running at a comfortable, low-intensity pace several days a week before introducing speed workouts. That way, your body has a better chance of withstanding the additional impact and lowers the risk of injury.

Next, follow the progressive overload principle: Gradually introduce fresh challenges to encourage ongoing strengthening in your muscles. After all, your body will adapt to the current load, meaning your performance won’t improve until you begin to increase the intensity, volume, and/or frequency of your runs. Meanwhile, introducing a strength-training program before adding in tempo runs and intervals can help with injury prevention.