Top Benefits of Running With a Weighted Vest

Studies on the benefits and drawbacks of weighted vests are limited, with either a modest number of participants, a short timeframe, or both.

That said, some studies show that weighted vest training offers benefits for runners. For example, a small-scale 2012 study in The Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research found that weighted vests were effective in slightly improving agility for runners, which translated to being able to jump with more power when the vest was removed.

And a small 2024 study found that for every 10 percent of weight you add with a vest, the amount of calories you’ll burn may increase by almost 14 percent. That's similar to a clinical trial in which participants wore a weighted vest for eight hours a day for three weeks — without doing physical activity — and had pronounced weight loss compared to those who didn't wear vests.

And a research review that examined 11 studies on weighted vest training for sprinting performance found that using vests improved blood lactate thresholds, which means runners were able to tolerate sprinting for longer time periods before fatigue. Lower-weight vests, such as those using only an empty vest — usually around five pounds — were also shown to be helpful for longer distances.

However, it was tricky to determine the overall effect since vest loads varied widely — from 5 to 40 percent of body mass. That led researchers to conclude that future studies need to look closer at optimum load and volume to determine the training benefits for sprinters and endurance runners.