Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Jordan
        2. /
      2. Clothing

      Kids Jordan Clothing

      Hoodies & PulloversTops & T-Shirts
      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Girls
      Sale & Offers 
      (0)
      Color 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (1)
      Jordan
      Sports & Activities 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Lining 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Babies & Toddlers (0-3 yrs)
      Size 
      (0)
      Jordan Jumpman Sustainable Graphic Tee
      Jordan Jumpman Sustainable Graphic Tee Big Kids' T-Shirt
      Best Seller
      Jordan Jumpman Sustainable Graphic Tee
      Big Kids' T-Shirt
      ¥3,080
      (Tax Incl.)
      Jordan
      Jordan Big Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt
      Jordan
      Big Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt
      ¥3,300
      (Tax Incl.)
      Jordan
      Jordan Toddler Jumpman Sustainable Pants Set
      Jordan
      Toddler Jumpman Sustainable Pants Set
      ¥5,500
      (Tax Incl.)
      Jordan Flight Essentials Jumpman Tee
      Jordan Flight Essentials Jumpman Tee Little Kids' T-Shirt
      Jordan Flight Essentials Jumpman Tee
      Little Kids' T-Shirt
      ¥1,899
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Jordan Watercolor Fade Up Tee
      Jordan Watercolor Fade Up Tee Big Kids' (Boys) Tee
      Jordan Watercolor Fade Up Tee
      Big Kids' (Boys) Tee
      ¥3,300
      (Tax Incl.)
      Jordan Watercolor Remix Shorts
      Jordan Watercolor Remix Shorts Big Kids' (Boys) Shorts
      Jordan Watercolor Remix Shorts
      Big Kids' (Boys) Shorts
      ¥3,850
      (Tax Incl.)
      Jordan Dri-FIT Air
      Jordan Dri-FIT Air Little Kids' Mesh Shorts
      Jordan Dri-FIT Air
      Little Kids' Mesh Shorts
      ¥3,080
      (Tax Incl.)
      Jordan MJ Essentials Printed Tee
      Jordan MJ Essentials Printed Tee Big Kids' (Boys) T-Shirt
      Just In
      Jordan MJ Essentials Printed Tee
      Big Kids' (Boys) T-Shirt
      ¥3,300
      (Tax Incl.)
      Jordan
      Jordan Little Kids' T-Shirt
      Jordan
      Little Kids' T-Shirt
      ¥2,420
      (Tax Incl.)
      Brooklyn Fleece Plaid Pullover Hoodie
      Brooklyn Fleece Plaid Pullover Hoodie Little Kids' Hoodie
      Brooklyn Fleece Plaid Pullover Hoodie
      Little Kids' Hoodie
      ¥5,299
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Jordan Flight MVP Full-Zip Set
      Jordan Flight MVP Full-Zip Set Baby (12-24M) Set
      Jordan Flight MVP Full-Zip Set
      Baby (12-24M) Set
      ¥3,899
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Jordan Home and Away Shorts
      Jordan Home and Away Shorts Little Kids' Shorts
      Jordan Home and Away Shorts
      Little Kids' Shorts
      ¥3,080
      (Tax Incl.)
      Jordan
      Jordan Toddler T-Shirt and Shorts Set
      Best Seller
      Jordan
      Toddler T-Shirt and Shorts Set
      ¥4,620
      (Tax Incl.)
      Jordan Air Jump-bled Shorts Set
      Jordan Air Jump-bled Shorts Set Toddler 2-Piece Set
      Jordan Air Jump-bled Shorts Set
      Toddler 2-Piece Set
      ¥4,840
      (Tax Incl.)
      Jordan Faded Flight Tee
      Jordan Faded Flight Tee Little Kids' T-Shirt
      Just In
      Jordan Faded Flight Tee
      Little Kids' T-Shirt
      ¥2,420
      (Tax Incl.)
      Jordan Wave Icon Play Shorts Set
      Jordan Wave Icon Play Shorts Set Toddler 2-Piece Set
      Jordan Wave Icon Play Shorts Set
      Toddler 2-Piece Set
      ¥4,840
      (Tax Incl.)
      Jordan Essentials Pullover Hoodie
      Jordan Essentials Pullover Hoodie Big Kids' Hoodie
      Jordan Essentials Pullover Hoodie
      Big Kids' Hoodie
      ¥3,499
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Jordan Home and Away Shorts
      Jordan Home and Away Shorts Big Kids' (Boys) Shorts
      Best Seller
      Jordan Home and Away Shorts
      Big Kids' (Boys) Shorts
      ¥3,520
      (Tax Incl.)
      Jordan Home and Away Baseball Jersey
      Jordan Home and Away Baseball Jersey Little Kids' Jersey
      Jordan Home and Away Baseball Jersey
      Little Kids' Jersey
      ¥4,950
      (Tax Incl.)
      Jordan Paris Saint Germain Fleece Pullover
      Jordan Paris Saint Germain Fleece Pullover Little Kids' Hoodie
      Jordan Paris Saint Germain Fleece Pullover
      Little Kids' Hoodie
      ¥4,599
      (Tax Incl.)
      Sale Price
      Jordan Jumpman Woven Play Shorts
      Jordan Jumpman Woven Play Shorts Little Kids' Shorts
      Jordan Jumpman Woven Play Shorts
      Little Kids' Shorts
      ¥3,080
      (Tax Incl.)
      Jordan MJ Flight MVP Shorts Set
      Jordan MJ Flight MVP Shorts Set Toddler 2-Piece Set
      Jordan MJ Flight MVP Shorts Set
      Toddler 2-Piece Set
      ¥5,280
      (Tax Incl.)
      Jordan Watercolor Remix Gripper Socks (3 Pairs)
      Jordan Watercolor Remix Gripper Socks (3 Pairs) Baby Gripper Socks
      Best Seller
      Jordan Watercolor Remix Gripper Socks (3 Pairs)
      Baby Gripper Socks
      ¥1,100
      (Tax Incl.)
      Jordan
      Jordan Little Kids' T-Shirt and Shorts Set
      Jordan
      Little Kids' T-Shirt and Shorts Set
      ¥4,620
      (Tax Incl.)