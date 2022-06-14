How to Pick the Right Shoes for Treadmill Running

From an exercise perspective, you can get the same workout running on a treadmill as you can outside, but you may just have to work a bit harder on the treadmill. This is because you’re creating the conditions yourself, setting speed, resistance and difficulty. When running outdoors, the environment does that for you, and can often hit you with a few surprises. Think about how much an outdoor run changes on a windy day, for example.

However, even knowing you may have to create the challenging conditions yourself running on a treadmill, it’s nice to know you can get your run in each day. Inclement weather won't prevent an indoor run. Using a treadmill is also easier on the joints and more convenient.

Having the ability to set your own pace and elevation can also help you maintain a consistent exercise routine and up the ante on your terms. It’s a great tool to assist you with meeting and maintaining fitness goals.

While different, running on a treadmill instead of running outside is not better or worse. Both options get you moving and enable you to complete your workout.