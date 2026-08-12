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Basketball Shoes

(115)
Kobe III Protro
Kobe III Protro Basketball Shoes
Bestseller
Kobe III Protro
Basketball Shoes
$235
Kobe 9 Low Protro
Kobe 9 Low Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe 9 Low Protro
Basketball Shoes
14% off
Sabrina 4
Sabrina 4 Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 4
Basketball Shoes
$170
Sabrina 3 'Infinite'
Sabrina 3 'Infinite' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 'Infinite'
Basketball Shoes
14% off
KD19
KD19 Basketball Shoes
Bestseller
KD19
Basketball Shoes
$190
KD18 x Chet Holmgren 'Thunder and Reign'
KD18 x Chet Holmgren 'Thunder and Reign' Basketball Shoes
KD18 x Chet Holmgren 'Thunder and Reign'
Basketball Shoes
20% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama' Basketball Shoes
+1
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama'
Basketball Shoes
$260

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Sabrina 3 SE 'What The???'
Sabrina 3 SE 'What The???' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 SE 'What The???'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
14% off
Book 2 'White Label LX'
Book 2 'White Label LX' Men's Basketball Shoes
Bestseller
Book 2 'White Label LX'
Men's Basketball Shoes
$210
Book 2 'Sunburst'
Book 2 'Sunburst' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'Sunburst'
Basketball Shoes
15% off
Ja 3 'Animal Pack'
Ja 3 'Animal Pack' Basketball Shoes
Ja 3 'Animal Pack'
Basketball Shoes
$165
Ja 3 'Animal Pack'
Ja 3 'Animal Pack' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Ja 3 'Animal Pack'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
$130

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Ja 3 'Animal Pack'
Ja 3 'Animal Pack' Younger Kids' Basketball Shoes
Ja 3 'Animal Pack'
Younger Kids' Basketball Shoes
$110

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LeBron XXIII 'Dreams and Nightmares'
LeBron XXIII 'Dreams and Nightmares' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Dreams and Nightmares'
Basketball Shoes
14% off
LeBron XXIII 'Out For Redemption'
LeBron XXIII 'Out For Redemption' Basketball Shoes
+2
LeBron XXIII 'Out For Redemption'
Basketball Shoes
40% off
Nike Air Zoom Huarache
Nike Air Zoom Huarache Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Zoom Huarache
Men's Shoes
$245
LeBron Witness 9
LeBron Witness 9 Basketball Shoes
LeBron Witness 9
Basketball Shoes
$135
Kobe VIII Protro
Kobe VIII Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe VIII Protro
Basketball Shoes
$245
LeBron XXIII 'Shoe Bag'
LeBron XXIII 'Shoe Bag' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Shoe Bag'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
$185

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Jordan Triangle
Jordan Triangle Basketball Shoes
Jordan Triangle
Basketball Shoes
$180
Luka 5
Luka 5 Older Kids' Shoes
Luka 5
Older Kids' Shoes
$120

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Kobe 10 Protro
Kobe 10 Protro Basketball Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Kobe 10 Protro
Basketball Shoes
$235
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro Basketball Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro
Basketball Shoes
$235
Ja 4 ‘Nightmare’
Ja 4 ‘Nightmare’ Basketball Shoes
Just In
Ja 4 ‘Nightmare’
Basketball Shoes
$165
A'Two 'Gold Standard'
A'Two 'Gold Standard' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'Two 'Gold Standard'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
$210
A'Two 'Pinkies Up'
A'Two 'Pinkies Up' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'Two 'Pinkies Up'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
$180
KD19
KD19 Basketball Shoes
KD19
Basketball Shoes
$190
Nike S.T. Charge 'Foundation'
Nike S.T. Charge 'Foundation' Basketball Shoes
Nike S.T. Charge 'Foundation'
Basketball Shoes
$175
Kobe IV
Kobe IV Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe IV
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
$140
Kobe 4 'Draft Pack'
Kobe 4 'Draft Pack' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe 4 'Draft Pack'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
$140
A'Two 'WNBA 30th'
A'Two 'WNBA 30th' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'Two 'WNBA 30th'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
20% off
A'Two 'WNBA 30th'
A'Two 'WNBA 30th' A'ja Wilson Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
A'Two 'WNBA 30th'
A'ja Wilson Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
20% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
40% off
Nike Zoom KD 6
Nike Zoom KD 6 Men's shoes
Nike Zoom KD 6
Men's shoes
15% off
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Seafoam'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Seafoam' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Seafoam'
Basketball Shoes
24% off
Tatum 4
Tatum 4 Basketball Shoes
Tatum 4
Basketball Shoes
15% off
Giannis Immortality 5
Giannis Immortality 5 Basketball Shoes
Giannis Immortality 5
Basketball Shoes
15% off
Luka 5
Luka 5 Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Basketball Shoes
14% off
Nike Hustle D 12 x LEGO® Collection
Nike Hustle D 12 x LEGO® Collection Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Nike Hustle D 12 x LEGO® Collection
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
$100

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LeBron XXIII 'Hurt Feelings'
LeBron XXIII 'Hurt Feelings' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Hurt Feelings'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
40% off
Luka 77 'Big Ticket'
Luka 77 'Big Ticket' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 77 'Big Ticket'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
14% off
Book 2 'Must Be The Denim'
Book 2 'Must Be The Denim' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'Must Be The Denim'
Basketball Shoes
20% off
Giannis Freak 7 '1 Cent'
Giannis Freak 7 '1 Cent' Basketball Shoes
Giannis Freak 7 '1 Cent'
Basketball Shoes
15% off
LeBron Witness 9
LeBron Witness 9 Basketball Shoes
LeBron Witness 9
Basketball Shoes
$145
A'Two
A'Two A'ja Wilson Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
A'Two
A'ja Wilson Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
$140
Giannis Freak 8
Giannis Freak 8 Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Giannis Freak 8
Basketball Shoes
$145
Giannis Freak 8 LX
Giannis Freak 8 LX Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Giannis Freak 8 LX
Basketball Shoes
$160
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Men's Pregame Mules
Launching in SNKRS
Nike Mind 001
Men's Pregame Mules
$120
A'Two 'Gold Standard'
A'Two 'Gold Standard' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'Two 'Gold Standard'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
$210
A'Two 'Pinkies Up'
A'Two 'Pinkies Up' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'Two 'Pinkies Up'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
$180
KD19
KD19 Basketball Shoes
KD19
Basketball Shoes
$190
Nike S.T. Charge 'Foundation'
Nike S.T. Charge 'Foundation' Basketball Shoes
Nike S.T. Charge 'Foundation'
Basketball Shoes
$175
Kobe IV
Kobe IV Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe IV
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
$140
Kobe 4 'Draft Pack'
Kobe 4 'Draft Pack' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe 4 'Draft Pack'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
$140
A'Two 'WNBA 30th'
A'Two 'WNBA 30th' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'Two 'WNBA 30th'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
20% off
A'Two 'WNBA 30th'
A'Two 'WNBA 30th' A'ja Wilson Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
A'Two 'WNBA 30th'
A'ja Wilson Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
20% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
40% off
Nike Zoom KD 6
Nike Zoom KD 6 Men's shoes
Nike Zoom KD 6
Men's shoes
15% off
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Seafoam'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Seafoam' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Seafoam'
Basketball Shoes
24% off
Tatum 4
Tatum 4 Basketball Shoes
Tatum 4
Basketball Shoes
15% off
Giannis Immortality 5
Giannis Immortality 5 Basketball Shoes
Giannis Immortality 5
Basketball Shoes
15% off
Luka 5
Luka 5 Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Basketball Shoes
14% off
Nike Hustle D 12 x LEGO® Collection
Nike Hustle D 12 x LEGO® Collection Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Nike Hustle D 12 x LEGO® Collection
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
$100

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LeBron XXIII 'Hurt Feelings'
LeBron XXIII 'Hurt Feelings' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Hurt Feelings'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
40% off
Luka 77 'Big Ticket'
Luka 77 'Big Ticket' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Luka 77 'Big Ticket'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
14% off
Book 2 'Must Be The Denim'
Book 2 'Must Be The Denim' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'Must Be The Denim'
Basketball Shoes
20% off
Giannis Freak 7 '1 Cent'
Giannis Freak 7 '1 Cent' Basketball Shoes
Giannis Freak 7 '1 Cent'
Basketball Shoes
15% off
LeBron Witness 9
LeBron Witness 9 Basketball Shoes
LeBron Witness 9
Basketball Shoes
$145
A'Two
A'Two A'ja Wilson Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
A'Two
A'ja Wilson Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
$140
Giannis Freak 8
Giannis Freak 8 Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Giannis Freak 8
Basketball Shoes
$145
Giannis Freak 8 LX
Giannis Freak 8 LX Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Giannis Freak 8 LX
Basketball Shoes
$160
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Men's Pregame Mules
Launching in SNKRS
Nike Mind 001
Men's Pregame Mules
$120
Related Stories

Basketball trainers and sneakers: challenge your ambitions

Our basketball journey began in the 1980s with the launch of our first pair of Air Jordans. We've been creating innovative basketball shoes ever since. Our Nike basketball sneakers deliver exceptional on-court traction for matchless control. Inside, responsive cushioning provides the protection your body needs. That means you can blast through every movement with confidence. Browse a choice of upper shapes to suit your playing style.

Precisely engineered

We build our Nike basketball shoes from lightweight materials that set you free to fly. For maximum freedom of movement, go for low-profile basketball trainers. They fit neatly around the base of your ankle for a barely-there feel. Looking for extra support? Choose basketball boots in an ankle-hugging design that give your joints added protection. Because working hard means working up a sweat, we use breathable fabrics that promote good airflow. You'll also find strategically placed ventilation panels in high-heat areas. This ensures you stay cool and focused throughout the toughest matches.

Supportive inner soles

Lightning-fast turns. Turbo-charged sprints. Impossible leaps and landings. However you like to play, the on-court action of the game can be tough on your body. Our sneakers for basketball come with shock-absorbing foam through the soles. This soaks up shocks and impacts so you can move with confidence. For added spring in your stride, look for pairs with our acclaimed Nike Air units. They give you the extra cushioning you need without adding bulk. Plus, their responsive materials create a propulsive, energised feel. And that means you're free to dominate the court.

The grip you need


We create our basketball trainers with engineered tread patterns, using athlete-informed data that comes from real-world play. Contoured ridges bend and deflect in multiple directions. This provides exceptional traction, no matter what direction you're travelling in. On the hunt for ultra-lightweight footwear that doesn't compromise on stability? Go for pairs with strategically placed cutaway sections. Meanwhile, durable rubber materials ensure your basketball shoes are built to go the distance with you.


Basketball trainers for little feet


At Nike, we believe young sports players deserve the same pro-quality apparel as their heroes. That's why we make our junior-size basketball shoes from the high-spec materials and engineered details we use for our adult range. Think grippy outsoles, supportive cushioning and light, breathable uppers. This gives aspiring athletes the support they need to hone their skills with confidence. And because young athletes love to channel the pros as they play, you'll find designs inspired by some of basketball's most iconic superstars.


For the future of sport


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. Since 2008, we've made all our Nike Air units at our Oregon and Missouri facilities with at least 25% post-manufacturing waste. Plus, we repurpose old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets into high-performance yarn for our clothing. If you'd like to join us on the journey, choose basketball shoes with the Sustainable Materials tag.