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Basketball Mid Top Shoes

(29)
KD18 x Chet Holmgren 'Thunder and Reign'
KD18 x Chet Holmgren 'Thunder and Reign' Basketball Shoes
KD18 x Chet Holmgren 'Thunder and Reign'
Basketball Shoes
20% off
LeBron XXIII 'Dreams and Nightmares'
LeBron XXIII 'Dreams and Nightmares' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Dreams and Nightmares'
Basketball Shoes
14% off
LeBron XXIII 'Out For Redemption'
LeBron XXIII 'Out For Redemption' Basketball Shoes
+2
LeBron XXIII 'Out For Redemption'
Basketball Shoes
40% off
Nike Air Zoom Huarache
Nike Air Zoom Huarache Men's Shoes
Nike Air Zoom Huarache
Men's Shoes
$245
LeBron Witness 9
LeBron Witness 9 Basketball Shoes
LeBron Witness 9
Basketball Shoes
$135
LeBron XXIII 'Shoe Bag'
LeBron XXIII 'Shoe Bag' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Shoe Bag'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
$185

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Nike Shox BB4
Nike Shox BB4 Men's Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Nike Shox BB4
Men's Basketball Shoes
$235
Nike S.T. Charge 'Foundation'
Nike S.T. Charge 'Foundation' Basketball Shoes
Nike S.T. Charge 'Foundation'
Basketball Shoes
$175
Tatum 4
Tatum 4 Basketball Shoes
Tatum 4
Basketball Shoes
15% off
Nike Hustle D 12 x LEGO® Collection
Nike Hustle D 12 x LEGO® Collection Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
Nike Hustle D 12 x LEGO® Collection
Big Kids' Basketball Shoes
$100

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LeBron XXIII 'Hurt Feelings'
LeBron XXIII 'Hurt Feelings' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Hurt Feelings'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
40% off
LeBron Witness 9
LeBron Witness 9 Basketball Shoes
LeBron Witness 9
Basketball Shoes
$145
Nike G.T. Future
Nike G.T. Future Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Future
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Tatum 4 SE
Tatum 4 SE Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Tatum 4 SE
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
20% off
Kobe IX Low EM
Kobe IX Low EM Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Kobe IX Low EM
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
20% off
Nike G.T. Future Premium
Nike G.T. Future Premium Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Future Premium
Basketball Shoes
14% off
LeBron XXIII 'Dreams and Nightmares'
LeBron XXIII 'Dreams and Nightmares' Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Dreams and Nightmares'
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
40% off
LeBron XXIII
LeBron XXIII Basketball Shoes
Just In
LeBron XXIII
Basketball Shoes
$260
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Nike Team Hustle D 12 Younger Kids' Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Younger Kids' Shoes
$70
Nike Air Max2 CB '94
Nike Air Max2 CB '94 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max2 CB '94
Men's Shoes
$190
Nike Air Foamposite Pro Premium
Nike Air Foamposite Pro Premium Men's Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Nike Air Foamposite Pro Premium
Men's Shoes
$310
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Nike Team Hustle D 12 Younger Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Younger Kids' Shoes
$75

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Nike Team Hustle D 12
Nike Team Hustle D 12 Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Nike Team Hustle D 12
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
$80

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Tatum 4
Tatum 4 Baby/Toddler Shoes
Tatum 4
Baby/Toddler Shoes
$58
Nike Shox BB4
Nike Shox BB4 Men's Shoes
Nike Shox BB4
Men's Shoes
$235
Tatum 4
Tatum 4 Younger Kids' Shoes
Tatum 4
Younger Kids' Shoes
$85
Tatum 4
Tatum 4 Big Kids' Shoes
Tatum 4
Big Kids' Shoes
$110
Nike Precision 8 MID
Nike Precision 8 MID Men's Basketball Shoes
Nike Precision 8 MID
Men's Basketball Shoes
$100
Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4
Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 Men's shoes
Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4
Men's shoes
$245