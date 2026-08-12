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Women's Basketball Shoes

(46)
Kobe III Protro
Kobe III Protro Basketball Shoes
Bestseller
Kobe III Protro
Basketball Shoes
$235
Book 2 'White Label LX'
Book 2 'White Label LX' Men's Basketball Shoes
Bestseller
Book 2 'White Label LX'
Men's Basketball Shoes
$210
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro Basketball Shoes
Launching in SNKRS
Kobe IX Elite Low Protro
Basketball Shoes
$235
Ja 4 ‘Nightmare’
Ja 4 ‘Nightmare’ Basketball Shoes
Just In
Ja 4 ‘Nightmare’
Basketball Shoes
$165
A'Two 'Mirrored'
A'Two 'Mirrored' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'Two 'Mirrored'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
$180
Nike Mind 002
Nike Mind 002 Women's Pregame Shoes
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 002
Women's Pregame Shoes
$180
Nike Mind 002
Nike Mind 002 Women's Pregame Shoes
Nike Mind 002
Women's Pregame Shoes
$180
Caitlin 1 'Caitlin Blue'
Caitlin 1 'Caitlin Blue' Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Caitlin 1 'Caitlin Blue'
Basketball Shoes
$175
Sabrina 4
Sabrina 4 Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 4
Basketball Shoes
$170
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama' Basketball Shoes
+1
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama'
Basketball Shoes
$260

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Ja 3 'Animal Pack'
Ja 3 'Animal Pack' Basketball Shoes
Ja 3 'Animal Pack'
Basketball Shoes
$165
LeBron Witness 9
LeBron Witness 9 Basketball Shoes
LeBron Witness 9
Basketball Shoes
$135
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro
Basketball Shoes
$235
A'Two 'Gold Standard'
A'Two 'Gold Standard' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'Two 'Gold Standard'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
$210
A'Two 'Pinkies Up'
A'Two 'Pinkies Up' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'Two 'Pinkies Up'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
$180
LeBron Witness 9
LeBron Witness 9 Basketball Shoes
LeBron Witness 9
Basketball Shoes
$145
Giannis Freak 8 'Buckitos'
Giannis Freak 8 'Buckitos' Basketball Shoes
Giannis Freak 8 'Buckitos'
Basketball Shoes
$145
Giannis Freak 8 LX
Giannis Freak 8 LX Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Giannis Freak 8 LX
Basketball Shoes
$160
Book 2 PRM 'Eggplant Foamposite'
Book 2 PRM 'Eggplant Foamposite' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Book 2 PRM 'Eggplant Foamposite'
Basketball Shoes
$190
Giannis Freak 8
Giannis Freak 8 Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Giannis Freak 8
Basketball Shoes
$145
LeBron XXIII
LeBron XXIII Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
LeBron XXIII
Basketball Shoes
$260
Luka 5
Luka 5 Basketball Shoes
Luka 5
Basketball Shoes
$170
Luka 5 'Ghost'
Luka 5 'Ghost' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5 'Ghost'
Basketball Shoes
$170
Giannis Immortality 5
Giannis Immortality 5 Basketball Shoes
Giannis Immortality 5
Basketball Shoes
$105
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Shirley Buckets'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Shirley Buckets' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Shirley Buckets'
Basketball Shoes
$260
Book 2 'JB'
Book 2 'JB' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Book 2 'JB'
Basketball Shoes
$190
Nike Blazy
Nike Blazy Men's Shoes
Just In
Nike Blazy
Men's Shoes
$120
Book 2 "Tiger Camo"
Book 2 "Tiger Camo" Basketball Shoes
Book 2 "Tiger Camo"
Basketball Shoes
$180
Sabrina 3 'Infinite'
Sabrina 3 'Infinite' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 'Infinite'
Basketball Shoes
14% off
Book 2 'Sunburst'
Book 2 'Sunburst' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'Sunburst'
Basketball Shoes
15% off
LeBron XXIII 'Dreams and Nightmares'
LeBron XXIII 'Dreams and Nightmares' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Dreams and Nightmares'
Basketball Shoes
14% off
LeBron XXIII 'Out For Redemption'
LeBron XXIII 'Out For Redemption' Basketball Shoes
+2
LeBron XXIII 'Out For Redemption'
Basketball Shoes
40% off
A'Two 'WNBA 30th'
A'Two 'WNBA 30th' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'Two 'WNBA 30th'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
20% off
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Seafoam'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Seafoam' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Seafoam'
Basketball Shoes
24% off
Book 2 'Must Be The Denim'
Book 2 'Must Be The Denim' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'Must Be The Denim'
Basketball Shoes
20% off
Giannis Freak 7 '1 Cent'
Giannis Freak 7 '1 Cent' Basketball Shoes
Giannis Freak 7 '1 Cent'
Basketball Shoes
15% off
Book 2 'Tigers'
Book 2 'Tigers' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'Tigers'
Basketball Shoes
$190
Nike GT Cut
Nike GT Cut Basketball Shoes
Sold Out
Nike GT Cut
Basketball Shoes
$245
Book 2 x McDonald's
Book 2 x McDonald's Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Book 2 x McDonald's
Basketball Shoes
$190
Ja 3 'Explorer'
Ja 3 'Explorer' Basketball Shoes
Ja 3 'Explorer'
Basketball Shoes
$170
Kobe 9 Low Protro
Kobe 9 Low Protro Basketball Shoes
Bestseller
Kobe 9 Low Protro
Basketball Shoes
14% off
Giannis Freak 7 'Fade'
Giannis Freak 7 'Fade' Basketball Shoes
Giannis Freak 7 'Fade'
Basketball Shoes
15% off
Luka 5 'Slovenian Glow'
Luka 5 'Slovenian Glow' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5 'Slovenian Glow'
Basketball Shoes
20% off
Nike G.T. Future
Nike G.T. Future Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Future
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Book 2 'Haven and Hector'
Book 2 'Haven and Hector' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'Haven and Hector'
Basketball Shoes
15% off
Nike G.T. Future Premium
Nike G.T. Future Premium Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Future Premium
Basketball Shoes
14% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Shirley Buckets'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Shirley Buckets' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Shirley Buckets'
Basketball Shoes
$260
Book 2 'JB'
Book 2 'JB' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Book 2 'JB'
Basketball Shoes
$190
Nike Blazy
Nike Blazy Men's Shoes
Just In
Nike Blazy
Men's Shoes
$120
Book 2 "Tiger Camo"
Book 2 "Tiger Camo" Basketball Shoes
Book 2 "Tiger Camo"
Basketball Shoes
$180
Sabrina 3 'Infinite'
Sabrina 3 'Infinite' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 'Infinite'
Basketball Shoes
14% off
Book 2 'Sunburst'
Book 2 'Sunburst' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'Sunburst'
Basketball Shoes
15% off
LeBron XXIII 'Dreams and Nightmares'
LeBron XXIII 'Dreams and Nightmares' Basketball Shoes
LeBron XXIII 'Dreams and Nightmares'
Basketball Shoes
14% off
LeBron XXIII 'Out For Redemption'
LeBron XXIII 'Out For Redemption' Basketball Shoes
+2
LeBron XXIII 'Out For Redemption'
Basketball Shoes
40% off
A'Two 'WNBA 30th'
A'Two 'WNBA 30th' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'Two 'WNBA 30th'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
20% off
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Seafoam'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Seafoam' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Seafoam'
Basketball Shoes
24% off
Book 2 'Must Be The Denim'
Book 2 'Must Be The Denim' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'Must Be The Denim'
Basketball Shoes
20% off
Giannis Freak 7 '1 Cent'
Giannis Freak 7 '1 Cent' Basketball Shoes
Giannis Freak 7 '1 Cent'
Basketball Shoes
15% off
Book 2 'Tigers'
Book 2 'Tigers' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'Tigers'
Basketball Shoes
$190
Nike GT Cut
Nike GT Cut Basketball Shoes
Sold Out
Nike GT Cut
Basketball Shoes
$245
Book 2 x McDonald's
Book 2 x McDonald's Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Book 2 x McDonald's
Basketball Shoes
$190
Ja 3 'Explorer'
Ja 3 'Explorer' Basketball Shoes
Ja 3 'Explorer'
Basketball Shoes
$170
Kobe 9 Low Protro
Kobe 9 Low Protro Basketball Shoes
Bestseller
Kobe 9 Low Protro
Basketball Shoes
14% off
Giannis Freak 7 'Fade'
Giannis Freak 7 'Fade' Basketball Shoes
Giannis Freak 7 'Fade'
Basketball Shoes
15% off
Luka 5 'Slovenian Glow'
Luka 5 'Slovenian Glow' Basketball Shoes
Luka 5 'Slovenian Glow'
Basketball Shoes
20% off
Nike G.T. Future
Nike G.T. Future Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Future
Basketball Shoes
30% off
Book 2 'Haven and Hector'
Book 2 'Haven and Hector' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'Haven and Hector'
Basketball Shoes
15% off
Nike G.T. Future Premium
Nike G.T. Future Premium Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Future Premium
Basketball Shoes
14% off
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Basketball shoes for women: leap and land with confidence

On and off the court, you need footwear that lets you make all the right moves. Our women's basketball shoes are true game-changers. Think superior padding that delivers support where you need it. Soft foam midsoles for a cushioned ride. Lightweight fabrics that won't weigh you down. You'll find everything from bold, vibrant hues to neutral tones—all stamped with the Nike Swoosh as a mark of world-class quality.


However you like to play the game, our women's basketball footwear gives you the tools you need to get to work. Moulded designs ensure stability during quick movements and soft landings. Responsive cushioning comes courtesy of Nike Air Zoom technology, so our ladies' basketball shoes keep their shape under impact. This makes for a quick rebound effect and a feeling of pure bounce when you're going for the dunk.


Our basketball shoes for women are sleek and sculpted, letting you move smoothly from baseline to baseline. Think Nike Flyknit uppers, which are super lightweight and engineered for a precise fit. They offer a seamless, second-skin feeling and exceptional breathability—so all you have to focus on is your performance. Reinforced stitching at the sides keeps your feet secure. Meanwhile, rubber outsoles bend and flex with your feet. The classic herringbone pattern provides traction you can count on, allowing you to switch direction with ease.


We believe that taking care of the planet is a team effort. Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose women's basketball shoes with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the footwear with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.