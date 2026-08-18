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Basketball & NBA Shorts

(43)
JA
JA Men's 20.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
JA
Men's 20.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
$55
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$64
Nike DNA Academy
Nike DNA Academy Men's Dri-FIT 28cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA Academy
Men's Dri-FIT 28cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$45
Nike
Nike Men's Dri-FIT 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike
Men's Dri-FIT 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$48
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$64
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$45
Ja Standard Issue
Ja Standard Issue Men's Mesh 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Ja Standard Issue
Men's Mesh 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$85
Ja Standard Issue
Ja Standard Issue Men's Mesh 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Ja Standard Issue
Men's Mesh 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$85
Ja Standard Issue
Ja Standard Issue Men's 6" (15cm approx.) Basketball Shorts
Ja Standard Issue
Men's 6" (15cm approx.) Basketball Shorts
$115
Ja
Ja Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Ja
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
$50
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
$50
Nike Essential
Nike Essential Women's Dri-FIT 10.2cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Essential
Women's Dri-FIT 10.2cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
20% off
Book Standard Issue
Book Standard Issue Men's Shorts
Book Standard Issue
Men's Shorts
14% off
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
40% off
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's Dri-FIT 10.2cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Women's Dri-FIT 10.2cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
14% off
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Mesh Basketball Shorts
29% off
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's 12.7cm (approx.) Practice Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's 12.7cm (approx.) Practice Mesh Basketball Shorts
19% off
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$45
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$45
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$75
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$75
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Mesh Basketball Shorts
$68
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Practice Mesh 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Practice Mesh 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$68
Toronto Tempo
Toronto Tempo Women's Nike Studio Fleece 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Toronto Tempo
Women's Nike Studio Fleece 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
$75
Kobe
Kobe Men's Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
$75
Kobe
Kobe Men's Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
$75
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$64

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Nike DNA
Nike DNA Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$64
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$64

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Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$64

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Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's 12.7cm (approx.) Practice Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's 12.7cm (approx.) Practice Mesh Basketball Shorts
$55
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Game Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Game Shorts
$35

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Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Game Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Game Shorts
$35

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A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's Dri-FIT 10.2cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Women's Dri-FIT 10.2cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$68
Nike
Nike Men's Dri-FIT 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Nike
Men's Dri-FIT 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$60
Nike
Nike Men's Dri-FIT 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Nike
Men's Dri-FIT 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$60
Sabrina
Sabrina Nike Aero-FIT Basketball Shorts
Sold Out
Sabrina
Nike Aero-FIT Basketball Shorts
$85
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
40% off
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
20% off
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Game Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Game Shorts
25% off
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
30% off
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's 12.7cm (approx.) Practice Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's 12.7cm (approx.) Practice Mesh Basketball Shorts
25% off
Book Standard Issue
Book Standard Issue Men's Shorts
Book Standard Issue
Men's Shorts
24% off
Kobe
Kobe Men's Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
$75
Kobe
Kobe Men's Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Men's Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
$75
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$64

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Nike DNA
Nike DNA Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$64
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Men's Dri-FIT 20cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$64

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Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Women's Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$64

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Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's 12.7cm (approx.) Practice Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's 12.7cm (approx.) Practice Mesh Basketball Shorts
$55
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Game Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Game Shorts
$35

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Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Game Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Game Shorts
$35

See Price in Bag

A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's Dri-FIT 10.2cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Women's Dri-FIT 10.2cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$68
Nike
Nike Men's Dri-FIT 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Nike
Men's Dri-FIT 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$60
Nike
Nike Men's Dri-FIT 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Nike
Men's Dri-FIT 20.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
$60
Sabrina
Sabrina Nike Aero-FIT Basketball Shorts
Sold Out
Sabrina
Nike Aero-FIT Basketball Shorts
$85
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
40% off
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
20% off
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Game Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Game Shorts
25% off
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike DNA
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
30% off
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's 12.7cm (approx.) Practice Mesh Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Standard Issue
Men's 12.7cm (approx.) Practice Mesh Basketball Shorts
25% off
Book Standard Issue
Book Standard Issue Men's Shorts
Book Standard Issue
Men's Shorts
24% off

Basketball shorts: bringing pro technology to the team

Our basketball shorts are designed to help you raise your game. Think flexible fabrics that move with you and breathable weaves that keep you cool. Plus, with a wide range of colours and fits, you'll find the perfect option for you. Explore bright colours to make a statement or neutral tones that go with anything. You'll also spot team-branded options that let you rep your heroes in style. Our long basketball shorts give extra coverage and a casual look, while shorter basketball shorts are ideal for a barely-there feel. Each pair features our iconic Nike Swoosh, too—an unmistakable badge of quality.

What makes Nike basketball-style shorts stand out on the court? For starters, smart fabrics ensure you can play your best. Lightweight and stretchy construction lets you move with total freedom, so there's nothing holding you back. Notches at the hems and elasticated waists accentuate the easy feel. Meanwhile, our innovative Nike Dri-FIT technology wicks sweat away from your skin and disperses it over the material's surface so it can dry quickly. Mesh panels and air vents allow for maximum ventilation, keeping you cool and dry. Look out for styles with pockets on the sides, which are ideal for keeping your essentials secure.

Caring for our planet is our most important goal. That's why, wherever possible, we make our clothing and footwear from sustainable materials. Look out for apparel made from at least 50% recycled content, such as recycled polyester and nylon spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets. It's all part of Nike's Move to Zero, our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. We haven't reached our goals yet, but we're on our way. To join us, choose basketball shorts with the Sustainable Materials tag.